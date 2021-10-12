Council responds to drug and accessibility problems at Chesterfield park

Cllr Paul Mann, leader of Staveley Town Council and councillor for Hollingwood and Inkersall Ward, raised concerns about reports of drug dealing at Ringwood Park in Brimington, as well as accessibility issues for the elderly and disabled.

A spokesperson for Chesterfield Borough Council has responded, and said they are working with the police to tackle criminal behaviour in the park.

“Crime of any form, whether it be drug dealing or anti-social behaviour, is not acceptable within our parks. Through our Community Safety Partnership we work closely with the police and others to try and identify individuals causing anti-social behaviour across the borough.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We encourage anyone who witnesses anti-social behaviour or other crime to report this to the police by either using the website or calling them. Please ensure you include details of where and when the incident occurred to help support any investigation.”

This comes as Cllr Mann said he had tried to organise a meeting to discuss the introduction of CCTV at Ringwood with Derbyshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner, Angelique Foster. However, his request was not granted.

The council also said they have undertaken maintenance to keep Ringwood Park accessible for all, and asked residents to contribute to public consultations on their strategies for the development of parks in the borough.

“We recently undertook a large amount of maintenance work in Ringwood Park as part of our ongoing programme of open space development; this included weeding, hedgerow management and clearing dead trees.

"We will continue to ensure Ringwood Park is space that can be used and enjoyed by all visitors through our programme of planned maintenance.

“The management and development of our parks and open spaces is guided by both our parks and open space strategy and play strategy.

“Both strategies are currently out for public consultation, we have had a great response so far but we would encourage residents to share their views before the consultation closes later this week. Both consultations can be accessed through our website.”