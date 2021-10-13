Chesterfield Stagecoach bus driver strike called off after 'constructive' talks

Stagecoach Yorkshire said the RMT and Unite unions have agreed previously planned strikes by members in Chesterfield on Monday, October 18, have been cancelled and bus services will operate as normal.

New pay proposals put forward by Stagecoach are to be voted on by employees.

Stagecoach in Chesterfield says industrial action planned by drivers has been called off after ‘constructive’ talks with trade unions.

Phil Medlicott, managing director of Stagecoach Yorkshire, said: “We’re very proud of our team, who do a fantastic job in delivering vital transport connections for local people.

"We are pleased to have reached an agreement with the RMT and Unite unions that provides a fair deal for our employees in Chesterfield and helps to secure the long-term

sustainability of the local bus network.

“We remain focused on delivering the best service possible to our customers at a time when there are challenges facing bus networks across the country as a result of the pandemic and other factors outside our control.”

Dozens of Stagecoach bus services in Chesterfield have been cancelled ‘for the foreseeable future’ because of staff shortages.

Stagecoach has blamed ‘challenges beyond our control’ after cancelling some of its services connecting Chesterfield with Brimington, Holme Hall, Clay Cross and other local destinations ‘for the foreseeable future’.

The firm says Brexit and the Covid-19 pandemic are having a severe impact on bus operators across the UK.