Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Derbyshire-based bus operator has published a statement today (March 18) informing residents that the 80 bus service, which runs between Crystal Peaks and Bakewell, will be withdrawn.

The bus, calling at Baslow, Holymoorside, Chesterfield, Staveley, Renishaw and Killamarsh, was taken over by Hulleys of Baslow in October 2023, when Stagecoach withdrew the service , saying it wasn’t viable anymore.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The announcement comes after several complaints about the reliability and frequency of the service – with MP Lee Rowley calling for improvements.

The Derbyshire-based bus operator has published a statement today (March 18) informing residents that the 80 bus service, which runs between Crystal Peaks and Bakewell, will be withdrawn.

The statement published by the operator earlier today reads: “When we took over Service 80 last October, when nobody else was prepared to run it, we made some changes to it in the hope that we could operate it efficiently and reliably, and hopefully grow the service into something profitable and dependable.

“For many reasons, some of which we couldn’t foresee, including a shortage of drivers and buses due to parts being scarce - both problems affecting every bus company - but also the relentless number of sets of roadworks particularly in Eckington and on Chatsworth Road plus some incredibly bad luck, it just didn’t work out.”

While the 80 service will be withdrawn, the section between Holymoorside and the hospital will be retained with extensions to Lady Manners School.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hulleys of Baslow said that some of the resources released from the withdrawal of the 80 will be used to improve the reliability of existing services, including more running time for the 55 at peak times and extra morning journeys. The 170 will also get more running time during the day as will the 257. These changes will be implemented on May 11 and new timetables will be published before.

The statement by Hulleys of Baslow continues: “Everyone at Hulleys worked flat out to try to make it a success, from the cleaners and engineers to the Drivers and office staff, and I’d like to place on record my gratitude for their efforts in what were challenging times, but throughout November and the first half of December we fell well short of the high standard of service people had become used to from Hulleys and rightly expect.

“Since then we’ve resolved the Driver issue through increased pay and a sustained recruitment drive. We’ve bought more buses - 5 extra buses have or are about to join the fleet - and with access to better facilities we’ve turned the corner… last week we operated 99.44% of our scheduled mileage, and it’s been growing for several weeks.