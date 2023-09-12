Stagecoach drops bus service between Chesterfield and Sheffield in “disappointing” move for residents

Watch more videos on Shots!

The service calls at Staveley, Mastin Moor, Renishaw, Spinkhill and Killamarsh. In a statement posted onto social media, Lee Rowley – MP for North East Derbyshire – stressed that the move from Stagecoach would pose challenges for residents.

He said: “As I highlighted a few days ago, Stagecoach have (very disappointingly) announced plans to withdraw the 80/80a bus service from the end of October. The service currently runs from Chesterfield to Sheffield, via Staveley, Mastin Moor, Renishaw, Spinkhill and Killamarsh (roughly hourly).

“We have been aware that Stagecoach has been struggling with this service for some time and, at the last North East Derbyshire Bus Users Forum that we held in the early Summer, they said that there was a real challenge with it. Since then, we have been speaking with Derbyshire County Council (DCC) to see what can be done.

Lee Rowley MP said Stagecoach’s decision would be challenging for those living along the route.

“The good news is that most of the service between Killamarsh and Chesterfield has been picked up by Hulleys, thanks to work that DCC have been doing. This will also add back in some links to Eckington and will ensure that the villages remain linked up to the Royal Hospital as well as Crystal Peaks. Hulleys will take over from October 29.

“The challenge remains a direct link to Sheffield. I, along with your councillors, continue to be in discussions with DCC and others on this and we will come back on this in the coming days ahead.”

A spokesperson for Stagecoach Yorkshire said: “The cost of running buses has risen significantly and travel habits have changed as a result of Covid, with around 25% less people using the bus. Service 80 is no longer covering its costs of operation.

“We have worked closely with Derbyshire County Council and local MPs to find a solution that will keep the community connected and Hulleys of Baslow will be taking over running some of the 80/80a in Killamarsh from the end of October.