Lee Rowley MP issues update on Hulleys bus service “creating huge challenges” for Derbyshire residents amid delays and cancellations
and live on Freeview channel 276
The 80 bus service calls at Bakewell, Baslow, Holymoorside, Chesterfield, Staveley, Renishaw and Killamarsh – but has faced issues since being taken on by Hulleys of Baslow, according to Lee Rowley (MP for North East Derbyshire).
Lee said: “As many residents know, lots of us have been pulling our hair out about the frequency and reliability of the 80 bus service in recent months.
“The 80 has had a challenging few years and, back in the Summer, Stagecoach (the previous operator) said that they couldn't make it work and were withdrawing. Hulleys stepped in on part of the route (Crystal Peaks - Chesterfield) and took it over a few months ago.
“Since then, I'm afraid, the service has really not been good; delays, not turning up and general reliability issues. For places like Killamarsh, Eckington and Holymoorside, it has created huge challenges and impacted residents who rely upon the 80 to get to work and to see family.”
Lee added that he has repeatedly called for Hulleys to take action – and said there will be changes to the service later this year.
“I've been trying to push Hulleys for many months to improve things - inviting them to our bus users forum in December, organising a specific Hulleys meeting with residents in January and then also joining some residents on the bus a few weeks ago. I've also followed up regularly with Derbyshire County Council, who have oversight over buses in Derbyshire, to raise my concerns very regularly.
“The 80 is mainly a commercial service (outside of some services subsidised by the County Council at weekends and in the evening) and, last Autumn, Hulleys were the only ones who were willing to take it on. Whilst we have gone through weeks here and there where the reliability issues have improved, it's clear that this is not working and I've highlighted to the County Council my continuing concerns.
“I know they are in discussion with Hulleys at the moment and Hulleys have now confirmed that there will be changes later in the Spring. I will update residents further in the coming weeks ahead but I think we are getting to a point where changes are needed. I'll update more in the days ahead.”