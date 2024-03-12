Police urge public to help them trace individuals following incident in Chesterfield
The Newbold Safer Neighbourhood Team have launched an investigation following an incident in Newbold.
The incident took place at 3.45pm on Saturday, March 9 – and officers have called on the public to help them identify the pictured males.
If you know who these individuals are, or have any information that might help, contact the force using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 24000144446:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.