Police urge public to help them trace individuals following incident in Chesterfield

The Newbold Safer Neighbourhood Team have launched an investigation following an incident in Newbold.

The incident took place at 3.45pm on Saturday, March 9 – and officers have called on the public to help them identify the pictured males.

These are the individuals that officers are attempting to locate.

If you know who these individuals are, or have any information that might help, contact the force using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 24000144446:

