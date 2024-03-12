Police urge public to help them trace individuals following incident in Chesterfield

Officers have called on Chesterfield residents to aid their investigation – after an incident occurred in the town.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 12th Mar 2024, 10:00 GMT
The Newbold Safer Neighbourhood Team have launched an investigation following an incident in Newbold.

The incident took place at 3.45pm on Saturday, March 9 – and officers have called on the public to help them identify the pictured males.

These are the individuals that officers are attempting to locate.

If you know who these individuals are, or have any information that might help, contact the force using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 24000144446:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.