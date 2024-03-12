Drivers warned of delays on A617 in Chesterfield this morning
Drivers are being warned of delays on the A617 in Chesterfield this morning
Traffic monitoring site Inrix is reporting heavy traffic on the at A617 Temple Normanton this morning.There are reports of delays on the A617 Eastbound, before M1 J29, with additional travel time of around 15 minutes.
For drivers heading north, there is also slow traffic due to vehicle needing a tyre to be changed on the M18 Northbound from J1 A631 Bawtry Road (Bramley) to J2 A1(M) J35.