All of the Derbyshire roads closed for resurfacing works in July

More than 110 roads across Derbyshire will be resurfaced over the coming year as part of a major programme by Derbyshire County Council.

The work starts in mid-July, and coincides with the closure of several busy Derbyshire A-roads for general maintenance work.

These are all of the roads that will be closed across the county in July for resurfacing. More information can be found on the Derbyshire County Council website here.

1. Dale View, Earl Sterndale Dale View in Earl Sterndale will be closed for resurfacing works. Photo: Google Photo Sales

2. Brookside, Buxworth Brookside in Buxworth will be closed between the Navigation Inn and the B6062. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3. Houfton Road, Bolsover Houfton Road in Bolsover will be closed between Deepdale Road and Old Hill. Photo: Google Photo Sales

4. Hollins Spring Avenue, Dronfield Hollins Spring Avenue in Dronfield will be shut from Hallowes Lane to Gosforth Lane. Photo: Google Photo Sales