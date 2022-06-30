A number of roads will be closed to allow for works to take place.

All of the Derbyshire roads closed for resurfacing works in July

A number of roads across the county will be closed in July as resurfacing works take place.

By Tom Hardwick
Thursday, 30th June 2022, 1:48 pm

More than 110 roads across Derbyshire will be resurfaced over the coming year as part of a major programme by Derbyshire County Council.

The work starts in mid-July, and coincides with the closure of several busy Derbyshire A-roads for general maintenance work.

These are all of the roads that will be closed across the county in July for resurfacing. More information can be found on the Derbyshire County Council website here.

1. Dale View, Earl Sterndale

Dale View in Earl Sterndale will be closed for resurfacing works.

Photo: Google

2. Brookside, Buxworth

Brookside in Buxworth will be closed between the Navigation Inn and the B6062.

Photo: Google

3. Houfton Road, Bolsover

Houfton Road in Bolsover will be closed between Deepdale Road and Old Hill.

Photo: Google

4. Hollins Spring Avenue, Dronfield

Hollins Spring Avenue in Dronfield will be shut from Hallowes Lane to Gosforth Lane.

Photo: Google

