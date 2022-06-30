Have your say on Chesterfield cycle route - including plans to permanently close Crow Lane

The council is now consulting on:

- Permanently closing Crow Lane to all vehicles except motor cyclists

- Making a longer section of Chatsworth Road 30 mph

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chesterfield campaigners who complained about the controversial closure of Crow Lane have made a complaint to the Local Government Ombudsman.

- Creating a dedicated cycle lane so that action can be taken to stop cars using it or parking on it.

The council is building a new walking and cycling route in Chesterfield, which completes the link across town from east to west.

Money from the Government has been awarded for this scheme and work will start in the coming months.

More information on the consultation is on the council’s website at derbyshire.gov.uk/walkcycleroute.

People can either have their say online at derbyshire.gov.uk/walkcycleroute or by emailing [email protected] or by writing to the council (FAO James Powell, Derbyshire County Council, County Hall, Matlock, Derbyshire DE4 3AG)

Anyone objecting to any of these three proposals is required under The Local Authorities' Traffic Orders (Procedure) (England and Wales) Regulations 1996 to give reasons for their objection. It is also helpful if alternatives for officers to consider are suggested.

The consultations open today (June 30) and close three weeks later on July 22.

Chesterfield campaigners who complained about the controversial closure of Crow Lane have made a complaint to the Local Government Ombudsman.