All of the A-roads being closed for repairs in Chesterfield and Derbyshire over July

Each summer, Derbyshire County Council – with the help of the district and borough councils – carry out a maintenance programme on all the dual carriageways in the county.

The work includes cutting the grass on the central reservations and at the sides of the roads, picking up litter, emptying the gullies and drains and fixing any potholes.

Derbyshire County Council’s cabinet member for highways assets and transport, Councillor Kewal Singh Athwal, said: “By bringing together different teams from the county council – as well as our district and borough partners – to do this vital work, we can be more efficient and not impact on the travelling public too much.

“We don’t start this work until July so that we are kinder to nature by letting the grass grow a bit longer so that some native species are given longer to flower or seed.

“Most of the dual carriageways will only have lane closures, but we will need to fully close some of them to enable the work to be carried out safely, so I’d like to apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused.”

These are all the roads that will be closed for maintenance work over July in Chesterfield and Derbyshire.

1. A515 Collycroft On Sunday, July 17, the A515 at Collycroft will be closed between 4.00am and 11.00am. Photo: Google Photo Sales

2. A61 Alfreton On Monday, July 18, lanes will be closed on the A61 in Alfreton between 9.30am and 3.30pm. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3. Owler Bar Roundabout On Tuesday, July 19, lanes will be closed on the Owler Bar Roundabout between 9.30am and 3.30pm. Photo: Google Photo Sales

4. A632 Slack Hill On Wednesday, July 20, the A632 Slack Hill will be closed northbound from 9.30am to 3.30pm. Photo: Google Photo Sales