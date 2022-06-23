All of the cancelled and delayed flights from East Midlands, Doncaster and Manchester Airport on Thursday, June 23

Here is the full list of delayed and cancelled flights from East Midlands, Manchester and Doncaster Sheffield Airport.
East Midlands:
Blue Islands flight SI551 to Jersey – scheduled for 11.50am
Jet2 flight LS633 to Tenerife – scheduled for 3.50pm
Manchester:
EasyJet flight U21855 to Barcelona – scheduled for 11.42am
Loganair flight LM694 to Isle of Man – scheduled for 12.15pm
Brussels Airlines flight SN2174 to Brussels – cancelled
Lufthansa flight LH942 to Frankfurt – scheduled for 11.40am
KLM flight KL1074 to Amsterdam – cancelled
TUI flight BY188 to Punta Cana – scheduled for 12.08pm
Aer Lingus flight to Dublin – scheduled for 12.40pm
Pegasus flight PC1180 to Istanbul – scheduled for 1.20pm
EasyJet flight U21823 to Antalya – scheduled for 2.04pm
Jet2 flight LS905 to Heraklion – scheduled for 2.09pm
Jet2 flight LS111 to Lanzarote – scheduled for 3.10pm
Jet2 flight LS897 to Budapest – scheduled for 4.37pm
EasyJet flight U21868 to Malaga – scheduled for 4.15pm
EasyJet flight U21965 to Naples – scheduled for 4.34pm
Jet2 flight LS781 to Gran Canaria – scheduled for 5.16pm
EasyJet flight U21921 to Alicante – scheduled for 6.25pm
Jet2 flight to Palma de Mallorca – scheduled for 6.30pm
SAS flight SK542 to Copenhagen – cancelled
Eurowings flight EW9345 to Düsseldorf – cancelled
Doncaster Sheffield:
There are currently no expected delays or cancellations from Doncaster Sheffield today.
These are all the cancellations and delays that were expected at the time of publication – this may change throughout the day. Passengers are advised to check the status of their flight with their airline.