All of the cancelled and delayed flights from East Midlands, Doncaster and Manchester Airport on Thursday, June 23

Holidaymakers travelling out of our local airports may face some disruption to their journeys today.

By Tom Hardwick
Thursday, 23rd June 2022, 10:38 am

Here is the full list of delayed and cancelled flights from East Midlands, Manchester and Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

East Midlands:

Blue Islands flight SI551 to Jersey – scheduled for 11.50am

Sign up to our daily newsletter

A number of flights to major European destinations have been cancelled today. Credit: William Thomas Cain/Getty Images

Jet2 flight LS633 to Tenerife – scheduled for 3.50pm

Manchester:

EasyJet flight U21855 to Barcelona – scheduled for 11.42am

Loganair flight LM694 to Isle of Man – scheduled for 12.15pm

Brussels Airlines flight SN2174 to Brussels – cancelled

Lufthansa flight LH942 to Frankfurt – scheduled for 11.40am

KLM flight KL1074 to Amsterdam – cancelled

TUI flight BY188 to Punta Cana – scheduled for 12.08pm

Aer Lingus flight to Dublin – scheduled for 12.40pm

Pegasus flight PC1180 to Istanbul – scheduled for 1.20pm

EasyJet flight U21823 to Antalya – scheduled for 2.04pm

Jet2 flight LS905 to Heraklion – scheduled for 2.09pm

Jet2 flight LS111 to Lanzarote – scheduled for 3.10pm

Jet2 flight LS897 to Budapest – scheduled for 4.37pm

EasyJet flight U21868 to Malaga – scheduled for 4.15pm

EasyJet flight U21965 to Naples – scheduled for 4.34pm

Jet2 flight LS781 to Gran Canaria – scheduled for 5.16pm

EasyJet flight U21921 to Alicante – scheduled for 6.25pm

Jet2 flight to Palma de Mallorca – scheduled for 6.30pm

SAS flight SK542 to Copenhagen – cancelled

Eurowings flight EW9345 to Düsseldorf – cancelled

Doncaster Sheffield:

There are currently no expected delays or cancellations from Doncaster Sheffield today.

These are all the cancellations and delays that were expected at the time of publication – this may change throughout the day. Passengers are advised to check the status of their flight with their airline.

READ THIS: Rail strike 2022 traffic news: map of road delay hotspots today in UK and AA warning explained - latest update

HolidaymakersJet2EasyJetManchester AirportEast Midlands