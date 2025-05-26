Title-winning ex-Oxford United defender joins Matlock Town

​Harlain Mbayo won the SPL Premier Central with Bedford Town last season. Photo: Bedford Town FC.

​Matlock Town have made their latest signing of the summer by recruiting a defender who tasted title glory last season.

​Harlain Mbayo has joined from Southern League Premier Division Central champions Bedford Town, who made it back-to-back promotions as they won the league by five points.

Born in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Mbayo has represented a number of English clubs, including Kettering Town, Gloucester City, Truro City and Cheshunt.

He also spent time in Ireland with Cobh Ramblers between February 2022 and January 2023.

The former Oxford United youth defender, who becomes the Gladiators' fifth summer signing, featured in Scotland for a number of years earlier in his career, representing Airdrieonians, Albion Rovers and also Aberdeen at youth level.

Mbayo was previously capped by the DR Congo's Under 19s but never made a senior appearance.

Matlock boss Adam Clayton said: “Harlain is a player of whom I've watched hours of footage.

"He’s big, strong and quick with great qualities in one on one situations.

“He has a calmness on the ball, having previously played in a midfielder role.

“I'm delighted to get Harlain in the door, and it adds another layer of quality to an already strong squad."

Meanwhile, Matlock have confirmed that two big pre-season friendlies have been scheduled for early July.

Chesterfield will be the visitors for the Proctor Cars Stadium on Saturday, July 5 for the two teams’ annual battle for the Ernie Moss Challenge Cup, which Matlock won last season on penalties after a 0-0 draw.

Tickets are already on sale for the game.

A week later, Matlock will then host Derby County who are again expected to bring a strong side to Matlock having run out 3-0 winners on the same date last year, which was a Friday night fixture.

Tickets for that game went on sale on Tuesday (May 27) and the match will be an all ticket encounter.

Further friendlies are set to be announced in due course as the Gladiators prepare for life in the NPL Division One East next season.