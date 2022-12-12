News you can trust since 1855
Shocking photo shows burnt-out vehicle that burst into flames outside Chesterfield Town Hall

A car caught fire today in the car park at Chesterfield Town Hall – leaving a burnt-out wreck behind.

By Tom Hardwick
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

A car fire was reported at the Chesterfield Town Hall car park on Saltergate earlier this afternoon – with pictures shared on social media showing the vehicle engulfed in flames.

The fire has since been extinguished, but the car was significantly damaged by the blaze – which has almost completely destroyed the front of the vehicle.

The wreck of the vehicle remains in the car park.
Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service have been contacted and this story will be updated with any developments.

Derbyshire