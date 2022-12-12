Police issue warning after reports of suspicious salesman entering homes of elderly residents in Derbyshire town
Officers have urged residents of a Derbyshire town to be cautious – amid reports of a suspicious salesman letting himself into elderly people’s houses.
The Clay Cross Safer Neighbourhood Team have been made aware of a suspicious mattress salesman in the town, who has allegedly let himself into elderly people’s properties.
This male was described as white and in his late 60’s. He is approximately 5ft 6in, has thick grey hair and is believed to have an Irish or Liverpudlian accent. This man was driving a large white transit van, and also attended people’s homes with a younger male.
Any information can be reported to Derbyshire Police using one of the below methods:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.