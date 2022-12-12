Police arrest one of ‘UK’s most wanted men’ in Derbyshire – in connection with 13 separate offences
Officers in Derbyshire chanced upon one of the country’s most wanted men – who police were searching for in connection to 13 different offences.
On Sunday, December 11, the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit stopped a vehicle at J29A of the M1 at Markham Vale, after their automatic number plate recognition technology indicated that it may contain a wanted male.
In a tweet, a DRPU spokesperson said: “What an understatement that was! Occupant wanted for 13 offences abroad including armed robbery, theft and gang related violence.
“The male had a host of serious convictions and prison time abroad including murder and other violence.
“Described as one of the National Crime Agency’s most wanted so more than happy to help out.”