Autumn is officially here and it is time to visit pumpkin patches and enjoy all the seasonal activities they have on offer.

The seasons have changed, bringing colder and darker nights with them.

However it is not all doom and gloom, at this time of year pumpkin patches pop up all over the nation.

Not only are pumpkin patches a great outdoor activity for kids and families but they also provide seasonal activities for people of all ages to enjoy.

We asked our readers for their recommendations for pumpkin patches and where they would be visiting this autumn.

Pumpkin patch season is officially here - we asked Derbyshire Times readers to share their thoughts on the best patch's to visit this autumn. Photo shared by Briony Meller. | Briony Meller

Ashover Family Farm

Ashover Family Farm was the most recommended pumpkin patch from our readers.

Jane Morgan said: “Ashover Family Farm is hands down the best.”

Samantha Short agreed, she said: “We had the best time there.”

When we asked which pumpkin patch in the local area was the best, Annika Marriott said: “Ashover Family Farm would take some beating.”

Ashover Family Farm has great activities for kids. Photo shared by Kat Jackson. | Kat Jackson

Ashover Family Farm’s pumpkin patch will open on October 4, 2025.

There will be thousands of pumpkins on offer of all shapes and sizes.

The large pumpkin patch is an ideal photo location for social media snaps and there will be sweet treats and refreshments available.

Address: Eastwood Hall Farm, Eastwood Ln, Chesterfield S45 0BD

Price: Free entry to the farm, price of pumpkins varies depending on size

Other information: Dogs on leads are welcome, free parking is available, opening times are 10am to 6pm.

Village Pick Your Own

Village Pick Your Own was recommended by several of our readers including Helen Coulson, Lisa Black and Catherine Walker.

Rachel Cutting wrote: “It is such a lovely location, great food and activities on site. The pumpkins are all grown from seed on their farm. I love visiting there.”

Isobel Blackburn told us: “It is the best.”

This pumpkin patch located in Barlow will be open every weekend in October from 9am to 5pm.

It will also be open on weekdays after October 20 - also 9am to 5pm.

As well as the pumpkin patch itself there is a range of autumnal activities to enjoy such as a spooky sunflower pumpkin trail, photo opportunities for social media and a hay bale slide.

The patch will have a selection of pop up food vendors throughout the month of October as well as home made cakes and bakes which are made on site.

Address: Johnnygate Ln, Dronfield S18 7SE

Price: £3 for adults and children over 12, children under 12 go free.

Other information: Last entry to the patch is at 4pm, wheel chair and push chair accessible, dogs are not allowed onto the pumpkin patch.

Many pumpkin patches across Derbyshire are opening in the first weekend of October. | EvgeniiAnd - stock.adobe.com

Shirley Pumpkins

Shirley Pumpkins was recommended by reader Sarah Stawson .

Shirley Pumpkins is located at Shirley Hall Farm in Ashbourne.

They will open their pumpkin patch on October 4, 2025. It will be open from 10am to 4pm on the following dates: October 4,5, 11, 12, 18, 19, 25 - 31.

There are no bookings needed and there is free parking available.

There will be wheel barrows available for free to use on the pumpkin patch.

Address: Shirley Hall Farm, Derby Ln, Shirley, Ashbourne DE6 3AT

Price: Free entry, price of pumpkins depends on size

Other information: Dogs on leads are welcome, refreshments will be available to purchase.

The Barn at Morefruita Farm

This pumpkin patch was recommended by reader Laura Clift.

The patch will be open all October weekends, starting on October 4, 10am to 4.30pm.

As well as a large pumpkin field the garden centre will be open and filled with seasonal items to explore.

The farm shop sells produce grown on the farm which is family run.

Address: Oxcroft Estate, Mansfield Rd, Worksop S80 4LY

Price: Free entry, pumpkin prices range based on size

Other information: The farm is asking that customers pay cash, free onsite parking, no booking required.