Blue, star-shaped, and warty goblin pumpkins bring largest variety of pickable squashes to farm near Derby

Pumpkin village returns to a farm park just 20 minutes from Derby bringing its largest variety of ornamental pickable pumpkin patches yet.

The National Forest Adventure Farm, in Postern Road, Tatenhill, is launching Pumpkin Village on Saturday, October 4, bringing Instagram-ready autumn fun with boutique street stalls, festoon lighting, pumpkin towers and acoustic sounds for autumnal days out.

Following on from the success of their first Pumpkin Village last year, the farm park is bringing the concept, which is relatively new in the UK, back.

The event, which is inspired by some of the world’s largest pumpkin farms, will include its wooden Pumpkin House and crate tower, teacup ride, entertainers, photo friendly activities and a new for 2025 mini woodland trail.

This year the farmers have also been growing greater varieties of autumnal squashes with over 35 varieties from giant traditional orange pumpkins or baby boo white gourds to blue, star shaped and warty goblin pumpkins all sprouting in the Staffordshire fields.

Ivor Robinson, whose family has been farming in the area since 1970, said he and his brother Tom wanted to grow a variety of different pumpkins for families to enjoy this year.

He said: “Thousands came to enjoy Pumpkin Village last year and make a day of picking their pumpkins, relaxing with live music and enjoying the entertainment. Our ornamental baby boos and mini varieties of pumpkin were very popular with people looking for something different to decorate their home.

"This year we wanted to add even more varieties and have enjoyed growing some of the more weird, wonderful and truly unique varieties for families to find from star shaped to golden, green and even blue pumpkins for this Hallowe'en.”

Brothers Tom and Ivor Robinson found inspiration for the family friendly event after visiting some of the world’s largest pumpkin farms in Illinois and Chicago.

Families can pick as many pumpkins as they wish from the seven-acre onsite pumpkin patch with the farmers growing a further 18 acres of pumpkin fields on neighbouring land. Ticket prices start from £5 with visitors paying for any pumpkins they take home.

Open from 10am till 4pm there is a licensed bar and street food stalls as well as roaming performers to keep the kids entertained and live music from a variety of acoustic and country bands.

The Pumpkin Village opens on Saturday, October 4 and runs on selected dates all the way through to Friday, October 31.

The Smokehouse will be offering Texas inspired BBQ specials including smoked beef brisket, smashed burgers and grilled Alamba Chicken.

Tickets cost £5 for the Pumpkin Village with Pumpkin Village and Play tickets costing £10 allowing visitors to explore the outdoor play areas including jumping pillows, go-karts and fossil dig as well as the three-storey indoor soft play and animal barn.

More information is available at www.adventurefarm.co.uk