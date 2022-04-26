Tributes paid to former North East Derbyshire leader

Former North East Derbyshire District Council leader Ann Holmes was remembered by her peers in a meeting of full council last night (April 25).

The Labour councillor represented Pilsley and Morton from 1991 and served as chairman of the authority twice, in 2010/11 and 2015/16.

Current Conservative Chairman Martin Thacker commented: “During her time in office, Ann supported Help for Heroes and North Derbyshire Stroke Support Group.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillor Ann Holmes was involved in Derbyshire politics for more than 30 years

“Ann was also a former member of of Pilsley Parish Council and for a time the vice chair.

“She was an unassuming person, who had a reputation in her community for caring for others.”

Labour group leader Councillor Nigel Barker added: “People become councillors for a variety of reasons, but I reckon the majority of us on all sides get involved because they want to help their local communities and I think Ann was a perfect example of that.”

He continued: “I think we can all agree, Ann was a selfless woman with her heart in the right place who did all she could to make Pilsley and Morton a better place for the people who lived there.”

Current independent member for Pilsley and Morton, Councillor Andrew Cooper said: “She was a real community leader and a real community-minded person.

“She worked tirelessly and she will be missed by many many people.”