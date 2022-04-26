Tributes paid to former North East Derbyshire leader

Former North East Derbyshire District Council leader Ann Holmes was remembered by her peers in a meeting of full council last night (April 25).
The Labour councillor represented Pilsley and Morton from 1991 and served as chairman of the authority twice, in 2010/11 and 2015/16.
Current Conservative Chairman Martin Thacker commented: “During her time in office, Ann supported Help for Heroes and North Derbyshire Stroke Support Group.
“Ann was also a former member of of Pilsley Parish Council and for a time the vice chair.
“She was an unassuming person, who had a reputation in her community for caring for others.”
Labour group leader Councillor Nigel Barker added: “People become councillors for a variety of reasons, but I reckon the majority of us on all sides get involved because they want to help their local communities and I think Ann was a perfect example of that.”
He continued: “I think we can all agree, Ann was a selfless woman with her heart in the right place who did all she could to make Pilsley and Morton a better place for the people who lived there.”
Current independent member for Pilsley and Morton, Councillor Andrew Cooper said: “She was a real community leader and a real community-minded person.
“She worked tirelessly and she will be missed by many many people.”
A minute’s silence was held in Councillor Holmes’ memory.