Residents hoping to cast a postal vote for the upcoming local elections have been urged to contact their local authority after a spate of ‘lost’ postal ballots.

The Derbyshire Times has been contacted by residents from north east Derbyshire who reported not receiving their postal vote pack, with the local authority asking those impacted to get in touch.

The issue has been raised at a national level and is believed to be ‘much wider than just Derbyshire’ with residents set to cast their votes across the country this Thursday (May 4).

Residents have reported not receiving their postal ballots

Robert Roberts, from North Wingfield, said his pack was due to arrive last week and described the situation as ‘incompetence’.

“It’s bad enough that they haven’t arrived but there’s been no communication. This must be an issue that they are aware of and if it’s not sorted there’ll be hundreds of people not able to vote. It doesn’t seem particularly hard to make sure people get their ballots so that they can vote. It’s absolute incompetence - someone needs sacking for it”, he said.

North East Derbyshire District Council said they were ‘aware’ of the issue and were putting in measures to hand deliver replacement ballots. They asked electors to call them on 01246 217068 or 01246 217069 in order to receive their replacement.

A spokesperson for the council said: “We have become aware of an issue where electors may not have received their postal vote ballot pack. Accordingly we are issuing replacement postal vote ballot packs where we are contacted by the elector.

“These will have the name and address handwritten and will be delivered by hand by a staff member.

“Electors should be aware that their original postal vote ballot pack will be cancelled and cannot be used and to only use the postal vote ballot pack where their name and address has been handwritten.

“There may be an answerphone, so please be prepared to leave a voicemail message including name, address and telephone number and a member of the Electoral Services Team will respond to the elector as soon as reasonably possible.”