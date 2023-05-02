IN PICTURES: Crowds gather for Chesterfield's annual May Day Gala and Rally
Trade unionists and MP Toby Perkins delivered speeches as crowds gathered at Chesterfield’s annual May Day Gala and Parade.
The procession began with crowds assembling at 10.30am at Rose Hill before a march to the rally in New Square – with campaign banners being paraded with full enthusiasm.
This was the 45th year of the Gala and celebrates the achievements and culture of working people throughout the world. The march was led by the Ireland Colliery Band and the PCS (Public and Commercial Services Union) and Extinction Rebellion samba bands.
Among the keynote speakers were Sarah Woolley, general secretary of the Bakers, Food and Allied Workers' Union, Barbara Plant, president of the GMB, San Senik, Kurdish community activist and member of the ASLEF union, Kevin Courtney, general secretary of the National Education Union, and MP for Chesterfield Toby Perkins.