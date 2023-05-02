News you can trust since 1855
IN PICTURES: Crowds gather for Chesterfield's annual May Day Gala and Rally

Trade unionists and MP Toby Perkins delivered speeches as crowds gathered at Chesterfield’s annual May Day Gala and Parade.

By Oliver McManus
Published 2nd May 2023, 11:42 BST
Updated 2nd May 2023, 12:46 BST

The procession began with crowds assembling at 10.30am at Rose Hill before a march to the rally in New Square – with campaign banners being paraded with full enthusiasm.

This was the 45th year of the Gala and celebrates the achievements and culture of working people throughout the world. The march was led by the Ireland Colliery Band and the PCS (Public and Commercial Services Union) and Extinction Rebellion samba bands.

Among the keynote speakers were Sarah Woolley, general secretary of the Bakers, Food and Allied Workers' Union, Barbara Plant, president of the GMB, San Senik, Kurdish community activist and member of the ASLEF union, Kevin Courtney, general secretary of the National Education Union, and MP for Chesterfield Toby Perkins.

The crowd enjoyed warm weather, keynote speeches, and samba beats as part of the annual May Day Gala.

1. Chesterfield May Day Gala 2023

The crowd enjoyed warm weather, keynote speeches, and samba beats as part of the annual May Day Gala. Photo: Nick Rhodes

Crowds gathered in New Square for an afternoon of keynote speeches including from, MP for Chesterfield, Toby Perkins

2. Chesterfield May Day Gala 2023

Crowds gathered in New Square for an afternoon of keynote speeches including from, MP for Chesterfield, Toby Perkins Photo: Nick Rhodes

Samba bands led the procession from Rose Hill

3. Chesterfield May Day Gala 2023

Samba bands led the procession from Rose Hill Photo: Nick Rhodes

This year marked the 45th year that Chesterfield has held their annual May Day gala

4. Chesterfield May Day Gala 2023

This year marked the 45th year that Chesterfield has held their annual May Day gala Photo: Nick Rhodes

