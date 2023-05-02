The most recent incident happened between 11 pm on Thursday, April 27 and 7.30am on Friday, April 28 on Park Road in Bakewell.

Officers are asking anyone who was in the area between the times mentioned or who is able to provide any CCTV, doorbell or Dashcam footage of any suspicious activity around the time period mentioned, to contact the force quoting crime reference 23*255294.

The burglary follows a similar incident at a property at a farm in Little Hucklow, near Buxton at around 11.30pm on Apri 18.

Officers have appealed to local residents following a series of residential burglaries in the Peak District. The most recent incident happened last week on Park Road in Bakewell.

Thieves searched the property and stole cash and other items before being disturbed by the homeowner.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time, anyone who has any CCTV and anyone who has any information that could help with their investigation.

Anyone who could help with the Little Hucklow incident is asked to contact the force quoting the reference 23000230948.

Following the incident police have issued crime prevention advice for Peak District residents asking them to make their homes a ‘difficult target’.

Among others, officers advised residents to leave some lights on or consider using plug timers if it will be dark before they get home, store keys, including car keys, out of sight and away from the front door area, and hide wallets, identity cards, passports and cash.

Homeowners have also been urged to lock doors and windows every time they leave the house, even when they are in the garden,ask a neighbour, friend or relative to keep an eye on their property if they are going away, and keep ladders and gardening tools locked away to prevent them being used to gain entry to their home.

Anyone who would like to report a burglary or can provide the force with information on recent incidents is asked to contact police via any of the following methods:

Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page

Twitter– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact

Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form

Phone – call 101