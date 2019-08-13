More than 500 people so far have say in Chesterfield MP's online Brexit survey

More than 500 people have so far completed Chesterfield MP Toby Perkins' online survey about Brexit.

Over the summer recess, Mr Perkins and his team are taking to the borough's streets to conduct a Brexit survey.

Prime Minister Boris Johnsonrepeatedly declares that Britain must leave the EU 'do or die'by October 31 this year.

MORE: Electric vehicle charging points at Chesterfield's new car park have instructions in German



They say the survey attempts to break down the key thorny issues and hear how people's views have progressed since the 2016 referendum and where the UK Government goes from here.

People can also take part in the survey at www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/TPerkinsMPBrexit

Mr Perkins said: "Thanks to all those Chesterfield residents who have taken the time to respond to my Brexit survey.

"I have already had over 550 back but know there are lots more with opinions who haven't responded yet.

"If you haven't yet, please complete it."

He added "I am concerned that rather than come together, the country seems more divided on this issue than ever before.

"I believe Britain should endeavour to leave the EU in a way that protects jobs and our economy, and allows us to continue to trade with the EU.

"I am keen to see if there is a way that a balance can be struck that takes everyone with us.

"This survey is therefore crucial to informing my view of what people in Chesterfield think should happen now.

"I urge all of my constituents to complete it."

A spokesperson for Mr Perkins added: "Brexit is the most divisive issue to hit UK politics in our political lifetime.

"The country voted to leave the EU - in Chesterfield around 60 per cent of those who voted, voted to leave.

"Yet while Parliament has confirmed its intention to leave, it has never agreed on the basis of our future relationship with the EU, which has prevented Article 50 being fully enacted.

"When Parliament returns from the summer recess, it really will be decision time."

The spokesperson added: "The survey is purely for Chesterfield constituents and respondents who live outside of the constituency or respond anonymously will have their answers discounted."

Prime Minister Boris Johnson repeatedly declares that Britain must leave the EU 'do or die' by October 31 this year.

MORE: One-armed Chesterfield golfer in running for national bravery award