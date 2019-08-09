Electric vehicle charging points at Chesterfield's new car park have instructions in German

The charging points for electric vehicles at the new Saltergate multi-storey car park in Chesterfield feature instructions in German, it has emerged.

Chesterfield Borough Council, which owns the car park, says it is in contact with the German company which built the multi-million pound facility and hopes the issues will be resolved soon.

Chesterfield resident Roger Green told the Derbyshire Times: "As an electric car driver, I thought I would check, on foot, the chargers in the new Saltergate car park so I would be familiar with them if I want to use one in future.

"I was amazed to see that all the instructions are in German.

"There's no information in English about how to use them, the cost, how to pay and so on.

German instructions on an electric vehicle charging point at the new Saltergate multi-storey car park in Chesterfield.

"I can't see many people using them unless they are fluent in German."

The car park has six electric vehicle charging points, with the option to add a further ten.

Lisa Hopkinson, of environmental group Transition Chesterfield, added: "Getting more electric vehicle charging points is a key part of any climate emergency action plan, and the main focus of the county's plan to reduce transport carbon emissions.

"It is frustrating in the extreme that opportunities are being wasted."

One of the charging points for electric vehicles at the new Saltergate multi-storey car park in Chesterfield.

Councillor Kate Sarvent, the borough council's cabinet member for town centres and visitor economy, said: "We are aware of some issues with the electric car charging points at the new Saltergate multi-storey car park.

"We are in contact with Huber, the company which built the car park and installed the charging points, and their technicians have visited the car park.

"We hope that the necessary work to resolve these issues will be carried out in the coming week and we thank our customers for their patience."

The car park officially opened at the end of July.

