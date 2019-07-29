Opinion: 'Chesterfield's new multi-storey car park looks impressive'

The new Saltergate multi-storey car park will officially open to the public tomorrow.

It's fair to say it's not the most popular thing in Chesterfield right now.

An artist's drawing of Chesterfield's new multi-storey car park.

This online poll by the Derbyshire Times (which you can still vote in) revealed that 61 per cent of people don't like the look of it.

Personally, I think it's impressive!

A number of people have described it as an 'abomination' and a 'monstrosity'.

No, what was an abomination and a monstrosity was the former Saltergate car park - remember that grey, dull, unwelcoming blot on the landscape?!

The previous structure at Saltergate.

Be thankful we've now got a multi-storey which is helping to brighten up the area.

Quite a lot of people have said the facility 'should be blue and white - Chesterfield football team colours'.

Err, hang on, it's owned by Chesterfield Borough Council, not Chesterfield FC - and the outside of the Proact Stadium, the Spireites own home, isn't even completely blue and white.

Also, just close your eyes for a few seconds and imagine if the car park was blue and white - it would look completely out of character with the surrounding area and stick out like a sore, bruised thumb.

Anyway, it's not all about looks - let's remember what's on the inside.

According to the borough council, the 526-space multi-storey has wider spaces than the previous car park it replaces.

It has six charging points for electric vehicles, with this number rising to 16 depending on the demand.

It is also open 24/7 all year round, boasts extensive CCTV coverage and has automated speed-gates at entrances and exits.

Whether you love it or hate it, the new Saltergate multi-story car park isn't going anywhere - so please do try and embrace the town's newest addition.

P.S. Our photographer is currently having a look around the car park so we'll bring you his pictures in due course. Try and contain your excitement.