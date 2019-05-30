Online poll - do you like Chesterfield's new multi-storey car park?

Opinion is divided over the new multi-storey car park at Saltergate in Chesterfield.

The prominent building - which is nearing completion as part of the £19.9million Northern Gateway project - is expected to open at the end of July.

Commenting on the above video of the car park on the Derbyshire Times' Facebook page, Wendy Carlile said: "I saw it today and thought it looked a monstrosity."

Vicky James said: "It sticks out like a cheap, sore thumb and doesn't fit in with anything around it."

Richard Hopkinson said: "I thought it was a car park from the 1970s. It's dated before it's even finished..."

Alison James said: "That is awful, really awful. What an eyesore."

The new multi-storey car park at Saltergate in Chesterfield.

Patricia Walker said: "It hardly befits an historic market town."

Mel Bacon said: "It looks like a Meccano set."

Mike Walkley said: "It looks like stacked shipping containers."

Alison Turnbull said: "Absolutely dreadful! Hang your heads in shame, Chesterfield Borough Council."

Edward Robinson said: "It must have been a Sheffield United fan who chose the colour. Red and white - why oh why."

Lee Parkin said: "It's not the right colour. It should be blue and white - Chesterfield football team colours."

However, Michelle Waterfall said: "It looks great. New, different, colourful."

Peter Fox said: "Better than gray concrete any day."

Gail Hodge said: "I love it. It brightens the place up."

Karen Hancock said: "I like it. It looks better than the old one. You'd think they'd have done it in blue, though."

Rob Gregory said: "It’s a car park. The colour is OK. Get on with the rest of your lives everyone."

The Derbyshire Times has asked Chesterfield Borough Council, which will own and operate the car park, if it wanted the opportunity to respond to the criticism.

So far, a spokesperson has said the car park is in the corporate colours of the council.

A council spokesperson previously said: "With 530 spaces, the car park will be open 24 hours and have wider spaces and more disabled spaces than the previous car park, which was demolished last year.

"It will also have six electric vehicle charging points, with the option to add a further ten.

"The scheme will offer a high-quality, secure and comfortable experience for car park users including commuters and visitors to the town.

"It will be secured with automated speed-gates at vehicle entrances and exits, extensive CCTV coverage, and access control via ticket at the pedestrian entrance, minimising the potential for anti-social behaviour in and around the building."