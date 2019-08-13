One-armed Chesterfield golfer in running for national bravery award

A former soldier from Chesterfield who is the first paraplegic captain of an able-bodied golf club is in the running for a national bravery award.

Terry Kirby has reached the final ten selection stage in the Amplifon Awards for Brave Britons 2019 Against All Odds category.

Terry Kirby.

Terry was a budding golfer in 1994 when he was struck down by a weakness in his legs and doctors found a tumour on his spinal cord thought to be the legacy of a motorbike crash while serving in the Royal Engineers.

He plays golf three times a week at Tapton Golf Club but can only use one arm.

He plays his shots while sitting on his buggy and plays off a handicap of 26.

Terry reached the selection stage out of 50 nominations chosen by the public from around the UK.

Four finalists will be selected in each category and the winner will be announced at an awards luncheon in London in October.

Falklands War hero Simon Weston chairs the judging panel and presents the awards.

