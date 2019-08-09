Derbyshire hotel to host family-friendly festival this Bank Holiday Monday

Peak Edge Hotel is to host a family-friendly festival on Bank Holiday Monday.

Peakfest will take place in the grounds of the hotel in Stone Edge from noon on August 26.

Peak Edge Hotel.

Peak Edge Hotel.

MORE: What the new signs say about parking at Chesterfield's Ravenside Retail Park - in full

Local bands will be playing between noon and 7pm and there will various food and drink stalls including a Paella stand serving the hotel's signature dish.

There will be games and activities for children around the grounds - the farm tractor will be on hand for photo opportunities and the fire service and St John's Ambulance will also be on site.

The festival will have an old-fashioned community feel to it with local suppliers also in attendance.

The Casa Hotel group owns Peak Edge Hotel.

Stuart Downham, group managing director of the Casa Hotel group, said: "We wanted to put on a bank holiday event that would get everyone together for a family, fun day out.

"What could be better on a bank holiday than sitting on a hay bale eating good food, enjoying a drink and listening to great music - all without having to travel too far."

Tickets are available on the Peak Edge website - www.peakedgehotel.co.uk - and also on www.eventbrite.com

Car parking is complimentary.

MORE: Date set for inquest into death of Derbyshire man crushed by horsebox