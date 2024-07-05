Labour and Liberal Democrats win seats in Chesterfield and Staveley by-elections
As well as the general election on Thursday, July 4 there were also three local by-elections.
There were two vacant seats on Chesterfield Borough Council with one in the Staveley North Ward and one in the Spire Ward.
Steve Lismore (Labour) has been elected to represent the Staveley North Ward. They join Councillor Paul Jacobs in representing the ward.
Sharon Blank (Labour) has been elected to represent Spire Ward. They join Councillor Laura Bagley and Councillor Kate Sarvent in representing the ward.
There was also one vacant seat on Staveley Town Council, Lowgates North Ward.
Stephen James Hartley (Liberal Democrats) has been elected to represent Lowgates North Ward on Staveley Town Council.
The full results for each ward can be found below:
Staveley North Ward:
Stephen James Hartley (Liberal Democrats): 592 votes
Martin Hibbert (Independent): 188 votes
Steve Lismore (The Labour Party Candidate): 635 votes (elected)
Harry William Smith (The Conservative Party Candidate): 278 votes
Joshua James Ward (Green Party): 151 votes
Spire Ward:
Sharon Lesley Blank (The Labour Party Candidate): 1,521 votes (elected)
Ed Fordham (Liberal Democrats): 621 votes
Vicky Noble (Green Party): 511 votes
Jacob Thomas Rogers (The Conservative Party Candidate): 499 votes
Kris Stone (Chesterfield Independents): 220 votes
Lowgates North Ward (Staveley Town Council):
Stephen James Hartley (Liberal Democrats): 398 votes (elected)
Martin Hibbert (Staveley Community Independents): 272 votes
