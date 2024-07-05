Labour and Liberal Democrats win seats in Chesterfield and Staveley by-elections

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A trio of by-election results for Chesterfield and Staveley have been announced – with wins for Labour and the Liberal Democrats.

As well as the general election on Thursday, July 4 there were also three local by-elections.

There were two vacant seats on Chesterfield Borough Council with one in the Staveley North Ward and one in the Spire Ward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steve Lismore (Labour) has been elected to represent the Staveley North Ward. They join Councillor Paul Jacobs in representing the ward.

Three by-election results have also been announced today.

Sharon Blank (Labour) has been elected to represent Spire Ward. They join Councillor Laura Bagley and Councillor Kate Sarvent in representing the ward.

There was also one vacant seat on Staveley Town Council, Lowgates North Ward.

Stephen James Hartley (Liberal Democrats) has been elected to represent Lowgates North Ward on Staveley Town Council.

The full results for each ward can be found below:

Staveley North Ward:

Stephen James Hartley (Liberal Democrats): 592 votes

Martin Hibbert (Independent): 188 votes

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steve Lismore (The Labour Party Candidate): 635 votes (elected)

Harry William Smith (The Conservative Party Candidate): 278 votes

Joshua James Ward (Green Party): 151 votes

Spire Ward:

Sharon Lesley Blank (The Labour Party Candidate): 1,521 votes (elected)

Ed Fordham (Liberal Democrats): 621 votes

Vicky Noble (Green Party): 511 votes

Jacob Thomas Rogers (The Conservative Party Candidate): 499 votes

Kris Stone (Chesterfield Independents): 220 votes

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lowgates North Ward (Staveley Town Council):

Stephen James Hartley (Liberal Democrats): 398 votes (elected)