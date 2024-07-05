Labour celebrates after victory in former Conservative stronghold of Derbyshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The General Election outcome for Derbyshire has proven to be hugely significant as the former Conservative stronghold which had nine Tory MPs to two Labour MPs has seen the political landscape change with Labour taking all eleven seats from the Tories.

Following the dissolution of Parliament which occurred on May 30 with the then Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s announcement that the 2024 General Election would be held on July 4 the Tories had held a large advantage across Derbyshire.

But as results from Derbyshire’s 11 Parliamentary constituencies started to roll in throughout the early hours of Friday, July 5, a sea change was clearly under way.

The 2024 General Election has been fought nationally on the economy, immigration and the NHS among many other local issues in each of Derbyshire’s eleven constituencies as voters spoke at the polling booths to topple the Conservative Party’s 14-year reign in Government.

National exit polls and the outcome of results during the early hours of July 5 suggested Labour Leader Keir Starmer’s party had taken a considerable lead over the Conservatives and the General Election outcome across Derbyshire has proven to be hugely damaging for the Tories.

Labour Chesterfield MP Toby Perkins, who has represented Chesterfield and Staveley since 2010 and is the Shadow Minister for Nature and Rural Affairs held his seat.

In NE Derbyshire, Conservative Lee Rowley, who has represented the area as its MP since 2017, lost his seat to Labour’s Louise Jones.

Bolsover Conservative Mark Fletcher, who was first elected in 2019 after he toppled Labour MP and Bolsover stalwart Dennis Skinner, also lost to Labour’s Natalie Fleet.

High Peak’s most recent MP, Conservative Robert Largan, who was elected in 2019, lost his seat to Labour’s Jon Pearce.

Amber Valley’s previous term’s MP, Conservative Nigel Mills lost his seat to victorious Labour canddidate Linsey Farnsworth.

Mid Derbyshire’s former MP, Conservative Pauline Latham, had stood down and retired after representing this constituency between 2010 and and 2024 only for Labour’s Jonathan Davies to triumph.

Conservative Maggie Throup lost her seat in Erewash to Labour’s Adam Thompson.

Derby North’s most recent MP was Conservative candidate Amanda Solloway who lost her seat to Labour’s Catherine Atkinson.

And Derby South – which had been former Labour MP Margaret Beckett’s seat – was secured by Labour’s Baggy Shanker.