Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Reform UK’s Derbyshire Dales candidate Edward Oakenfull says the party has “withdrawn” its support for him after news emerged of racist social media posts.

Mr Oakenfull is understood to have posted demeaning comments about sub-Saharan Africans last year, which he claims have since been taken out of context.

During a BBC Question Time appearance on Friday evening Reform UK leader Nigel Farage disowned Mr Oakenfull along with two other candidates Robert Lomas and Leslie Lilley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Oakenfull posted on Facebook yesterday (Sunday) that he was still on the ballot paper “in effect as an independent”.

During a BBC Question Time appearance on Friday evening Reform UK leader Nigel Farage disowned Mr Oakenfull along with two other candidates Robert Lomas and Leslie Lilley.

A Reform UK spokesperson, speaking about voters in the constituencies where the three candidates have been dropped, said he would “encourage them to vote for the party, by voting for these people on the ballot paper".

Mr Oakenfull wrote on Facebook: “The party position, published by the BBC, is that they ‘encourage you to vote for the party by voting… on the ballot paper’.