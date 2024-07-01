Reform UK Derbyshire Dales candidate loses party support over racist comments

By Ben McVay
Published 1st Jul 2024, 16:22 BST
Reform UK’s Derbyshire Dales candidate Edward Oakenfull says the party has “withdrawn” its support for him after news emerged of racist social media posts.

Mr Oakenfull is understood to have posted demeaning comments about sub-Saharan Africans last year, which he claims have since been taken out of context.

During a BBC Question Time appearance on Friday evening Reform UK leader Nigel Farage disowned Mr Oakenfull along with two other candidates Robert Lomas and Leslie Lilley.

Mr Oakenfull posted on Facebook yesterday (Sunday) that he was still on the ballot paper “in effect as an independent”.

During a BBC Question Time appearance on Friday evening Reform UK leader Nigel Farage disowned Mr Oakenfull along with two other candidates Robert Lomas and Leslie Lilley.

A Reform UK spokesperson, speaking about voters in the constituencies where the three candidates have been dropped, said he would “encourage them to vote for the party, by voting for these people on the ballot paper".

Mr Oakenfull wrote on Facebook: “The party position, published by the BBC, is that they ‘encourage you to vote for the party by voting… on the ballot paper’.

"I still believe in the party’s policies and the Reform movement and if you share my conviction that we need the kind of change the party has promised to deliver, please vote for me and let’s send a powerful message to the establishment!”.

