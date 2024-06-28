Derbyshire Dales General Election candidates have their say on the campaign trail

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Derbyshire Dales seven Parliamentary candidates during the forthcoming General Election have been campaigning to become the constituency’s MP and here are some of their reflections and plans for the area.

The 2024 General Election is being fought on the economy, immigration and the NHS among other issues and voters will be able to cast their votes on July 4 at polling booths across Derbyshire and the Derbyshire Dales candidates have been outlining their hopes.

Derbyshire Dales’ candidates include the previous term’s Conservative MP Sarah Dines alongside Labour’s John Whitby, Liberal Democrat Robert Court, Independent Rachel Elnaugh-Love, the Green Party’s Kelda Boothroyd, Reform UK’s Edward Oakenfull, and the True and Fair Party’s Helen Wetherall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Conservative Sarah Dines was elected as Member of Parliament for the Derbyshire Dales constituency in the 2019 General Election.

Edward Oakenfull, Helen Wetherall, Sarah Dines, John Whitby, Rachel Elnaugh, Robert Court and Kelda Boothtoyd..

Ms Dines said: “Derbyshire Dales is in my opinion the best place to live, work and raise a family and I feel incredibly lucky that I get to call this area home.

“I have proved that with hard work and determination improvements can be made. From getting flood defences sorted in Matlock, to fighting for a Banking Hub, getting progress on the Ashbourne Relief Road, to bringing in millions in Levelling Up investments for our area – I have made it my business to find common-sense solutions to local problems.

“I believe in tough action on immigration, I know what a woman is, and I support our farmers, including our meat and dairy industry. I believe in straight-talking common-sense action and in me, the silent majority have a champion who is not afraid to say it, just how it is.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“No matter the local issue, I have rolled up my sleeves and stood shoulder to shoulder with residents and I would be honoured if they continued to put their trust in me again on the fourth [of] July.”

Labour’s John Whitby said: “I am a former singer of a professional rock band, I’ve been a civil servant, a foster carer for 24 years and I am currently the lead member for children’s services at Derby City Council. I was the Mayor of Derby in 2017/18.

“My priorities for the constituency will be lead by the what constituents are asking for and I am regularly being asked to deliver more protection for the environment, more housing and in particular, affordable housing, as young people are having to move a considerable distance to find accommodation and better support for our children.

“There is widespread concern for the state of the NHS and Labour will reduce the waiting lists with 40,000 more appointments a week. I will also try and bring a banking hub to Bakewell following the closure of its last high street bank.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liberal Democrat Robert Court said: “Rural communities need to be sustainable, with services which work for everyone.

“Young families must have affordable housing, so that schools and local businesses can flourish.

“We would look for a sensible balance between places to live and touristaccommodation. New houses are needed in appropriate locations with services like doctors’ surgeries and transport links to support them.

“The farming community deserve certainty enabling them to plan their businesses, while being supported to help them provide food security and act as guardians of the environment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It has become much too difficult to see a GP quickly in emergencies and to have access to an NHS dentist within a reasonable distance. Training and retaining new GPs and reforming NHS dentistry will over time solve these problems, while also taking pressure off hard-pressed hospitals.

“Let’s have our water free from the disgrace of sewage dumping. Turn watercompanies into public benefit companies.”

Reform UK’s Edward Oakenfull said: “I am the Reform candidate for Derbyshire Dales.

“Our country is a mess with record taxes, over reaching government, completely open borders and Net Zero policies which are making us all poorer and colder in winter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“All the main tired old parties believe in more of the same of these damaging policies. Reform are offering the people a genuine choice.

“I am from a business background and will be doing all I can to get elected to change things for the benefit of the people. ”

The True and Fair Party’s Helen Wetherall said The True and Fair party has amanifesto containing innovative, creative ideas to energise the country.

She added her party believes that key to ‘our future’ is economic renewal and investment in physical and social infrastructure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Wetherall says this will be achieved through stability, confident, competent leadership and strategic thinking including re-establishing strong, easy trading relationships with the biggest market in the world – Europe.

She added her party believes in a much greater focus on well-being and keeping people well, not waiting to treat them when they are ill, as well as better government and governance with new ethics rules and robustly holding MPs to account.

Ms Wetherall believes democracy should be modernised with fair voting by removing the ‘first past the post’ system while fighting corruption and ensuring better standards in public life with a critical synergy between health and well-being, education and the economy.

Independent Rachel Elnaugh-Love said: “Are you sick and tired of politics and politicians?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve had decades of the baton passing from Red to Blue and back again in a never-ending Punch’n’Judy show.

“Yet the rich get richer and the poor get poorer. I’m one of 461 Independent candidates standing for election on July 4 to give you the choice of a representative in Parliament who can speak powerfully in the best interests of the people of Derbyshire Dales – not Big Corporate agendas.

“Locally, let’s support our farmers to thrive, embrace tourists and tourism by restoring the Railways and dramatically overhaul the planning system to create much needed affordable housing.

“Nationally, we have to reclaim control of our key essential industries from the Big Corporations – who are making bumper profits while we the people suffer from the cost-of-living crisis – heal the NHS and end our costly involvement with overseas wars.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Green Partry’s Kelda Boothroyd said: “I proudly live in the Derbyshire Dales with my young family. I serve you on the district council as the youngest councillor.

“My career is in public transport handling multi-million pound projects. I offer real hope and real change. I firmly believe things can, and must, be a whole lot better.

“Our manifesto is clear, costed and consistent, focusing on thriving communities. We must make bold changes to provide hope for the future.”

If elected, Ms Boothroyd has promised to: Restore the NHS; Renationalise water companies to can clean up rivers; Work with farmers to ensure food security and use nature to protect people from flooding; Invest in upgrading our homes, and helping families with their bills; And ensuring reliable public transport serves our communities.