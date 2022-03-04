Fly-tipping penalities double in North East Derbyshire

North East Derbyshire District Council is increasing the fixed penalty notice for fly-tippers from £200 to £400.

Speaking in a meeting of Cabinet on March 3, member for environmental health Councillor Charlotte Cupit said: “From my perspective that’s to set a strong enforcement deterrent.”

She added that funds from the increased penalties could help pay for other measures such as CCTV cameras in hot spot areas to catch criminals in the act.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fly tipping at Holymoorside.

Councillor Jeremy Kenyon said: “It’s really nice to see the increased enforcement.

“The pandemic saw an increase in fly-tipping and this is a good response to help the enforcement team to reduce it within the district.”

The authority will also be increasing fixed penalties for littering from £80 to £150 and failure to comply with a domestic waste receptacle notice from £60 to £100.