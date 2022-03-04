Fly-tipping penalities double in North East Derbyshire
Council chiefs are cracking down on fly-tipping in Derbyshire by doubling penalties for those found responsible.
North East Derbyshire District Council is increasing the fixed penalty notice for fly-tippers from £200 to £400.
Speaking in a meeting of Cabinet on March 3, member for environmental health Councillor Charlotte Cupit said: “From my perspective that’s to set a strong enforcement deterrent.”
She added that funds from the increased penalties could help pay for other measures such as CCTV cameras in hot spot areas to catch criminals in the act.
Councillor Jeremy Kenyon said: “It’s really nice to see the increased enforcement.
“The pandemic saw an increase in fly-tipping and this is a good response to help the enforcement team to reduce it within the district.”
The authority will also be increasing fixed penalties for littering from £80 to £150 and failure to comply with a domestic waste receptacle notice from £60 to £100.
Littering and fly-tipping can be reported to the authority online at www.ne-derbyshire.gov.uk.