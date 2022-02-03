Watch protesters ‘keep up pressure’ on Derbyshire County Council over care homes closure proposal

Trade union leaders, councillors and members of the public gathered outside the offices in Matlock yesterday (February 2) ahead of a full council meeting to protest over the controversial proposal to close seven care homes, rather than spend the £27million the authority claims is needed to bring them up to an acceptable standard.

The council is currently holding consutlation over the proposals, which ends on March 4, however many fear its outcome is a done deal.

James Eaden, president of Chesterfield TUC, said: “We’re now in the final consultation stage so we want to keep up the pressure on the county council to reverse this decision and go for the option of refurbishment.”

Trade union leaders, councillors and members of the public joined forces once again to lobby councillors over proposals to close care homes

Hilary Cave, of the Chesterfield Save Our NHS Group, has been campaigning for the care homes after her late husband Barry Johnson received respite care at Staveley Centre.

She commented: “I’ve been inside a lot of care homes, I know the difference between a quality care home and others.

“Derbyshire County Council’s care homes are very high quality and despite what the county’s telling us, there is a demand for social care.”

Ms Cave said the authority had run down beds in the care homes by not assessing people for admittance to them, adding: “It’s absolutely unacceptable to sacrifice our oldest, frailest and most vulnerable people to the vagaries of the market.”

A spokesperson for Derbyshire County Council said all views given during the consultation will be taken into account and no decisions will be taken until the voices of residents, families, staff and public are heard.

They added: “These ageing homes require significant maintenance and refurbishment, which means residents would face severe disruption and would have to move out for up to 40 weeks while work is carried out.

“Even if the homes were refurbished, they do not have the space, facilities or capability to be adapted to meet the needs of increasingly frail older people, which affects our ability to provide high quality care.

“They do not have the modern facilities like en-suite bathrooms that give our residents the privacy and respect that we would all want for ourselves or members of our families.

“People increasingly want to stay in their own homes and to be supported to live their lives in their way, rather than living in residential care.

“The numbers of people entering residential care has fallen and this is expected to continue.

“We need to look at alternative models of care that better meet people’s needs.”

To take part in the consultation, visit the council’s website, email [email protected] or call the Stakeholder Engagement and Consultation Team on 01629 53130.