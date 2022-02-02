Owner of popular Chesterfield pub set to launch new venture at Glass Yard

Ben Stephenson, who runs Brimming With Beer in Brimington, is getting ready for the opening of his new bar, The Hop Lamp.

It will be part of the Batch House, an artisanal food hall at the Glass Yard development on Sheffield Road. The Batch House will seat nearly 300 people, with a range of food vendors and drinks supplied by Ben and his team.

The Hop Lamp is being run in partnership with Darren Filsell, owner of the Industry Tap in Sheffield city centre. The official opening date has been set for Tuesday, March 1, and Ben said that the launch of the Batch House will benefit all of the pubs in the area.

An artist's impression of the Glass Yard.

It is described as a craft beer bar serving first class beers and spirits from the UK and beyond.

Ben said: “We think it’ll be a good addition to Whittington Moor. We’re going to have a good range of local beers and decent spirits to accompany the food from the vendors.

“Some people think it’ll kill the surrounding industry, but I think it’ll bring in so many people that the other pubs around here will see a rise in footfall themselves.

“If you’ve been out for a meal somewhere, people tend to then go for wander and have a drink.

As well as the Hop Lamp, the new venue is set to bring together a variety of food vendors.

“It’s great being next to the football ground too - people will be more inclined to go to watch Chesterfield and then go to a few of the pubs there after- I think it’ll make it a very desirable area.”

More information about the Hop Lamp can be found on their Facebook page here.

The Glass Yard project will see the former fire station site transformed into new offices and space for artisan food producers, restaurants, cafés and retail units.