Boost for Chesterfield Market as new fishmonger announces weekly stall

Chris Peart, from Chris’s Fresh Fish, is setting up a weekly stall on Thursdays at the outdoor market. From February 10, he will be opening from 10.00am to 4.00pm, and he said that he was excited to start his new venture.

He said: “I’m actually based in Grimsby. I do some door-to-door selling in the Derbyshire area, and have worked at the market in Alfreton, but decided to take another day on to do the market in Chesterfield.

I can’t wait, it seems to be a fairly big-sized market, and I’ve only done smaller ones before- it looks the part, so I’m looking forward to starting.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chris will be bringing the freshest fish from Grimsby to Chesterfield’s outdoor market every Thursday.

Chris said that customers can expect the freshest fish in Chesterfield at his stall, and that there would be plenty of offers for those wanting to sample his wares.

“I fillet all of my own fish, and it’ll all be fresh on the day. I'll be down there in Grimsby at four in the morning to see what’s available and getting the best that I can.

“There’ll be all sorts of different offers on. It all depends on what’s available and what’s been caught, but I’ll be bringing the freshest fish available from the market in Grimsby, and there’ll be different offers going on to get people enticed in.”

While he will only be operating on Thursdays for now, Chris said there was room for that to change if the demand is there from Chesterfield’s residents.

"There could potentially be room for a Saturday stall as well, depending on how the Thursday goes - I’m definitely open to doing more.”