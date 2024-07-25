Watch more of our videos on Shots!

New plans have been drawn up for 25 ‘affordable’ homes on the site of a former miners’ welfare club in Chesterfield, and but developers must convince the borough council that policies designating the site for community facilities no longer apply – a view that some are already disagreeing with.

As previously reported, Derby-based Moorbridge Developments submitted a planning application on behalf of Nottingham Community Housing Association earlier this month for land south of Station Lane, Old Whittington.

The club building which occupied the site for 88 years closed in 2022 and has since been demolished, but the disused bowling green and neighbouring Hilltop Amenity Space remain, and are still respectively classed as ‘sports facility and play provision’ and ‘open space’ in the council’s Local Plan.

Describing the site, council strategic planning officer Antony Wallace has noted: “With the demolition of the club on the application site and loss the bowling green and their replacement with dwellings, Old Whittington appears likely to lose any such equivalent provision and would lose a site in a good location for any new social infrastructure.”

The 25 homes would be built on the area of land between Station Lane and the Hilltop playing field. (Image: Google)

The developer’s counter-argument focuses on the site’s potential use for a bowling green – having seemingly proved unviable for that purpose already – and its willingness to make a financial contribution to enhance the Hilltop play facilities.

In the application documents, they go on to add: “Whilst it is recognised that the social club when it existed would have engaged the policy it is not considered that this continues to apply for a cleared site.

“The demolition was sanctioned by the council and the facility that served the community no longer exists. It would be illogical in the circumstances to conclude that the cleared site continues to receive protection as there is no longer a building (facility) that could accommodate a community use on site.”

That view is shared by Sport England, which has responded to the application by saying: “The information in the Bowls Needs Assessment Report does provide justification as to why there may be a surplus of bowling greens in the area and why the Chesterfield Outdoor Sports and Playing Pitch Strategy (PPS) (2014) is out of date.

How the site looked from Station Lane before the miners' welfare building, left, was demolished. (Image: Google)

“Given the PPS is out of date, Sport England would like to defer to the council’s sports and leisure teams given their local knowledge as to whether the bowling green is considered surplus to requirements.”

The agency’s response also notes: “It is considered that the proposal would not have a prejudicial impact on the playing field.”

However, in responding to those points, Mr Wallace has said: “I am of the opinion that the use of the word ‘facility’ in the Local Plan means not just building but also ‘place’.

“The place upon which the social club was built remains as a remnant of the facility. This ‘place’ and so land, is still afforded protection by Local Plan policy CLP10, despite the assertions in the planning application.

“The applicant has provided only limited evidence to demonstrate that the land is no longer needed to meet a local need for a community facility or is not needed to contribute to the network of community facilities throughout the borough.”

He goes on to add: “The current proposal is stated to be for 100 per cent affordable homes and the applicant seeks significant weight to be given to this.

“However, the description of development on the application form does not state affordable homes and is ambiguous.

“Unless these aspects of the proposal are addressed limited weight should be given to the claims of the applicant, as if the proposal were permitted as submitted the development could be built as market homes should circumstances change.

“The proposal sterilises the land’s potential to meet any need for social infrastructure and its effect on open space provision needs compensation and mitigation secured through a planning obligation.

“The loss of the community facility and proposed sterilisation of the land for future social infrastructure still requires consideration despite the demolition of the building.”

Residents have until Wednesday, July 31, to submit their own comments on the plans, and several have already raised similar concerns, along with issues such as boundary line access, parking provision and highway safety.

One neighbour wrote: “I would not like any 'green space' i.e the bowling green on the land of proposed application being built on across from my property. The 'green space' on this land is much bigger and provided a much better space for us residents to look out on.”

Another has added: “We where told when I bought my house, that nothing could be built on that land for 100 years as this land was left to the community for recreational use.”

For full details and to add comments, search for planning application CHE/24/00363/FUL at chesterfield.gov.uk.