Plans have been unveiled to build 25 new homes in Chesterfield on a site formerly occupied by a social club and a bowling green.

The land at Station Lane became available after the redundant Old Whittington Miners Welfare Club was knocked down after 88 years of serving the community. The bowling green has not been used for five years.

Moorgate Development Ltd and Nottingham Community Housing Association have applied to Chesterfield Borough Council for planning permission to build four one-bedroom flats, 14 two-bedroom houses and seven three-bedroom houses on the site. These would be a mix of rent and shared ownership homes.

The proposed properties would include five terraces of three units, three semi-detached pairs and two blocks of flats. The houses would have two parking spaces each and a shed or shed space to store up to two cycles. The flats would have one parking space each and Sheffield hoop type storage in the rear garden to allow for one bike per flat.

Artist's impression of the proposed new houses on the site of the demolished social cub at Station Road, Old Whittington