Chesterfield earmarked for 25 new homes under plan for site of demolished miners welfare club and disused bowling green
The land at Station Lane became available after the redundant Old Whittington Miners Welfare Club was knocked down after 88 years of serving the community. The bowling green has not been used for five years.
Moorgate Development Ltd and Nottingham Community Housing Association have applied to Chesterfield Borough Council for planning permission to build four one-bedroom flats, 14 two-bedroom houses and seven three-bedroom houses on the site. These would be a mix of rent and shared ownership homes.
The proposed properties would include five terraces of three units, three semi-detached pairs and two blocks of flats. The houses would have two parking spaces each and a shed or shed space to store up to two cycles. The flats would have one parking space each and Sheffield hoop type storage in the rear garden to allow for one bike per flat.
A report prepared for the applicants by Jon Bradbury of JEB Planning states that there are currently 17 bowls clubs and 18 bowling greens within a 15-minute drive of the facility at Old Whittington. Mr Bradbury comments: “The bowling green has not been used in over five years and the bowlers have moved on to play at other clubs taking up spare capacity in provision within the district. A case exists for the loss of the bowling green and the assessment undertaken has demonstrated that the facility is surplus to existing and future requirements.”
