Plans submitted to demolish historic Chesterfield social club that closed after 88 years

Meadow Lane Services, of Pinnacle Way, Pride Park, Derby, have applied for permission to demolish the former Old Whittington Miners Welfare Club on Station Lane.

The venue closed in June 2022 after 88 years in business – much to the disappointment of many Old Whittington residents.

The reason for the demolition, according to the application, is that the building is now dangerous – having become a target for anti-social behaviour and break-ins.

The application was submitted in November 2022, and was validated by Chesterfield Borough Council on January 31 – but there is no indication as to when a decision will be made. Subject to permission being granted, the demolition is expected to take place between March 1 and May 30 2023.

The plans state that all work on the site will be carried out between 8.00am and 5.00pm.

An application will also be made to Derbyshire County Council, prior to the demolition beginning, for a partial road and footway closure during this period.

The proposals say that traffic lights and signage will be installed to control both traffic and pedestrians during the demolition. Appropriate measures will also be introduced to ensure that the road surface is protected from unnecessary damage while work is underway.

The plans add that all safety fencing will be sheeted to ensure both motor vehicles and pedestrians are protected from flying debris, with similar fencing erected along the southern boundary to protect the adjoining property.

There will be a number of pieces of heavy machinery used as part of the works – including tipper and skip wagons, an excavator and a roller.