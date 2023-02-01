Volunteers devastated as Derbyshire heritage railway damaged by ‘malicious’ vandals

On Monday, January 23, the railway which offers heritage train rides rom Butterley Station, was vandalised.

A dog walker heard the noise of breaking glass and alerted the police, however substantial damage was already done to various areas on site, including to recently restored Butterley signal box, memorial benches, railway vehicles, Butterley Station windows, Butterley Buffet windows and the works van.

The railway has suffered previous bouts of vandalism and has since increased security, including CCTV, which captured clear footage. This has been passed on to Derbyshire Constabulary to assist with their investigation.

As a charity run by volunteers, the railway now must spend money and time putting this damage right.

A spokesman for Midland Railway said: “Our dedicated volunteers give up their time and own expense to restore and maintain the railway to secure for future generations, so it is heart-breaking that a few individuals feel that is acceptable to do this.

"Although we know times are hard for everyone at the moment, we are asking for donations to increase onsite security, building repairs and replacement of the works van. Any donations are greatly appreciated. We would also love to hear from anyone wanting to volunteer with us.”

James Hartley said: “It’s devastating the time that people put into projects like this for youths to come along and destroy it all, donated.”

Cheryl Newton added: “This is so sad to read, what on Earth is wrong with people? I hope the Police catch whoever has caused this damage and make them pay for repairs.”

Gary Bond added: “Stuff like this happening makes me lose faith in humanity. Hope the perpetrators are soon caught.”

The railway had suffered previous bouts of vandalism in the past and has since increased security, including CCTV, which captured clear footage the perpetrators.