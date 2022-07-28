Matlock's ex-mayor doles out thousands raised for youth organisations

Councillor Steve Wain, who handed over the ceremonial chain earlier this year, settled his account with the town council last week, having collected £2,750 to be split between ten local youth groups and organisations.

He said: “It was an honour to be the Mayor of Matlock and a pleasure to raise funds for such worthy community causes.

I wish all the groups well with their continued work and support for young people within our community and thank those who donated the wonderful raffle prizes and so kindly to this cause.”

Matlock Pre-School staff Kirsty Tonks and Frances Crowfoot with Coun Steve Wain and Seb, Dylan, Lyla, Charlie, Jack, Harriet and Colton.

Donations came in from residents and businesses and other generous supporters via raffles at the platinum jubilee tea dance and the 2021 Matlock Show, plus bucket collections carried out over the jubilee weekend.

The youth organisations which will receive a share of the funds are: Matlock Green Scout and Guide Group, the 2nd Matlock Brownies and Guides, the 1st Matlock Boys’ Brigade and Girls’ Association, Friends of Hurst Farm under-12s youth club, Quantum Explorer Scout Unit, the Matlock Pre-School Playgroup, Matlock and Cromford Meadows Cricket Club, 1st Matlock Green Rainbows and the Church in the Peak Youth Group.

Kirsty Tonks, manager of the pre-school playgroup on Woolley Road, said: “We were delighted to be chosen as one of the charities by the mayor for the jubilee weekend celebrations.

“We are planning to use the money for new resources for our outdoor spaces at both the Tin Hut and Woolley Road sites.”

Coun Wain’s successor, Mayor Paul Cruise, has also committed to spend his time in office fundraising for the benefit of Matlock’s young people via the Highfields Parent Teacher and Friends Association (PTFA) and the Friends of Hurst Farm, as well as the Derby Mountain Rescue Team.

Plans are being made for events and fundraising activities running throughout the next year, as well as an online crowdfunding site.

If you would like to get involved, contact [email protected]