New mayor of Matlock launches year of fundraising for two good causes

Councillor Paul Cruise is looking to use his term in office to raise money for young residents – via the Highfields Parent Teacher and Friends Association (PTFA) and the Friends of Hurst Farm – and the work of the Derby Mountain Rescue Team.

He said: “I want to work with the whole Matlock community to raise funds for two important causes close to my heart and of direct benefit to the local community.

“The ages 11-18 are such an important time and I want to raise funds that support wellbeing and inclusion. Our young people are the future and we need to give them as much support and encouragement as possible.”

Coun Paul Cruise, on the stretcher, with Highfields students and representatives of his chosen charities.

He added: “I am also linked to Derby Mountain Rescue Team as a supporter – they do an amazing job with no direct funding, covering the middle and south of Derbyshire, including Matlock.

“As volunteers they give up their time to promote safety in the great outdoors and they are an essential element of the emergency services, rescuing people in need who may be injured or lost.”

On Friday, July 15, the mayor visited Highfields School accompanied by mountain rescue volunteers, who gave a demonstration of their equipment and emergency rescue techniques to students.

PTFA chair Liz Cruise said: “We are delighted to be a vehicle for directing funds to young people who really need support. We will put money raised towards inclusion groups in school, to benefit a wide range of students in a variety of ways.

“It is fantastic when we can help staff with extra equipment or resources that enable lunchtime or after-school activities, to increase opportunities for students and enrich their experiences.”

Pat Parsons, chair of Derby Mountain Rescue, added: “We’re delighted Paul has chosen us, especially as we begin the build of our much-needed new base. We are also excited at the opportunity to educate the younger generation about outdoor safety.”

Coun Cruise is planning events and fundraising activities throughout the year, as well as an online crowdfunding site. If you would like to get involved, contact [email protected]