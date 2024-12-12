"It will have a devastating impact” Director of Derbyshire disability arts centre slams council vote to use car park as Traveller site

The director of a nationally renowned disability arts centre in the Derbyshire Dales has strongly criticised the district council over its decision to temporarily accommodate Travellers on a neighbouring car park – saying it will have a “devastating impact” on access for its audiences and users.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As previously reported, members of Derbyshire Dales District Council voted on Monday, December 9, to give four car parks ‘temporary tolerated’ status for Gypsy and Traveller use following a long and sometimes controversial process to identify suitable sites.

One of the approved locations – all described as the “least worst options” – was the Old Station Close car park in Rowsley, where encampments will be permitted from March 1 through to October 31 to move an established family from the seasonal tourist hotspot of Matlock Bath.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The meeting saw a procession of residents and other stakeholders line up to make last ditch arguments against each site under consideration, including representatives from the Level Centre in Rowsley, and afterwards executive and artistic director Kerry Andrews continued to voice her concerns.

Charity bosses and local residents say any Traveller encampment would significantly reduce capacity for the summer months. (Photo: Contributed)

She said: “Our charity provides essential creative, social and wellbeing experiences to vulnerable members of our community and disability arts sector, and the proposed changes to the car park will have a devastating impact on our ability to continue.

“Many of the people we support rely on accessible parking due to mobility issues or limited public transport options in our rural area. Without this vital resource or a reduced capacity, attendance at Level will drop, severely affecting our ability to operate and could result in loss of funding.”

She added: “We urge Derbyshire Dales District Council to reconsider this decision and work with us to find a solution that supports both the needs of our charity and the Traveller community who have expressed a desire to be in the south of the county.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The loss or reduction of this parking will not only impact our charity, but also other local businesses and services that rely on easy access for residents, visitors and tourists. We hope for a constructive dialogue to preserve the essential services we provide. Level transforms lives and we cannot let this decision impact so many vulnerable people in our community. Please help us to save the only public parking available in Rowsley.”

The Level Centre in Rowsley is celebrated for its work making arts accessible to vulnerable users in hard-to-reach rural communities. (Photo: Contributed)

Level is regarded as a unique charity doing crucial work for marginalised groups in under-served rural areas – disabled and learning disabled people, neurodivergent and autistic young people, as well as their families and carers – fostering connections with disabled creatives from all over the UK and the wider community of Derbyshire and beyond.

An Arts Council England National Portfolio Organisation, over the past 12 months, the centre has brought £586,667 of grant money into the region from various highly regarded funders, and it regularly works alongside other local organisations such as the Chatsworth Estate, Bakewell Old House Museum and Derby Quad.

As it stands, the arts centre has only three parking bays available on site, and the Old Station Close car park has always been recognised as an overflow facility and emergency evacuation point, used daily by visitors and participants in the charity’s workshops, creative sessions, open days and festivals, including parties from day centres and SEND schools.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Allowing encampments on the site is expected to drastically reduce its capacity for other users.

The centre's site has very little space of its own for parking, leaving it dependent on the council-owned car park opposite. (Photo: Contributed)

Evidence presented to the council indicated a lack of alternative safe public parking available to vulnerable visitors, with the only other possibilities across the busy A6.

The centre has also gathered feedback from parents about the likely impact of losing access to the car park.

An artist and parent, who regularly works with and attends Level Centre, told the council that they have a disabled child who has a propensity to go into ‘fight or flight’ and abscond and that parking further away from a venue would put their child at acute risk, should they be triggered or have an adverse reaction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another said: “Our daughter has Down’s Syndrome and the time she spends at Level has played a big part in her recuperating from a severe mental health condition, which has also impaired her walking ability, so it does represent a big concern for us.

“I imagine this might be a considerable concern for all parents, carers and visitors who attend Level on a regular basis.”

The charity’s management, said to be “deeply outraged”, are now calling on councillors to reverse their decision, and for public support in getting that point across.

They are further highlighting the apparent inconsistency of the council previously ruling the car park unsuitable for permanent Traveller accommodation but now voting to use it on a temporary basis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are also expressed misgivings about the council’s decision-making process, and whether it gave sufficient regard to the specific needs of people which the arts centre primarily serves.

A spokesperson said: “Level Centre requested at the July community and environment meeting, that an equality impact assessment be undertaken considering the protected characteristics of groups they work with. However the centre calls into question the data used to compile this report.

“There were no specific questions asked relating to equality in either the initial public consultation questionnaire, agenda items at public meetings or requests for public input to the council/Gypsy and Traveller working group. The equality impact assessment has been produced internally by the council, which could indicate bias, whether intentional or not.”

Derbyshire Dales District Council declined to comment when asked to address these points by the Derbyshire Times.

Support your Derbyshire Times by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe.