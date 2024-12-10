Four temporary Derbyshire Traveller sites have been adopted by a council but its search for plots was dubbed worse than a “blindfolded game of pin the tail on the donkey”.

A Derbyshire Dales District Council meeting last night (December 9) saw councillors – watched on by dozens of residents in County Hall, Matlock, debate six potential temporary Traveller sites for two homeless Gypsy and Traveller families that the authority is legally responsible for accommodating.

The authority’s leading “Progressive Alliance”, led by the Liberal Democrats, said four sites in Matlock, Matlock Bath, Rowsley and Middleton by Wirksworth would be given “temporary tolerated” status while two more in Matlock and Wirksworth would be disregarded.

Cllr Steve Flitter, Liberal Democrat leader, said land at the Matlock train station car park would be temporarily tolerated for two years.

Meanwhile, occupation of the Matlock Bath station coach park would be temporarily tolerated from November 1 to February 28.

The Old Station Close car park in Rowsley and land to the north-west of the cemetery in Middleton by Wirksworth would be temporarily tolerated from March 1 to October 31.

Sites in the Arc Leisure Centre car park in Matlock and land to the south-west of Hopton Works in Wirksworth were scrapped from contention.

The adopted plots were described as the “least worst” sites available to the council out of the sites it owns.

Residents speaking during the meeting shared the impact they say they have felt through current and previous Traveller site occupations, including noise and anti-social behaviour issues.

They felt that the options on the table were not viable, with 762 respondents to a public consultation opposing any allocation of temporary Traveller sites while 689 respondents were in favour of Traveller families being given appropriate sites with associated amenities.

After more than three hours of debate councillors approved the plans by a vote of 15 for and 10 against with four abstentions.

Cllr Flitter said: “Residents across the Dales should prepare to share in this responsibility. We need multiple sites so there is not only a choice but for the ability for the council to move travellers on to an alternative location.

“Nobody should suffer like the people of Matlock Bath have suffered over the past three years. We all accept that and we want to help.

“I personally have some doubts about what I am to propose, as do others in the Progressive Alliance, but personal likes and dislikes should be put to one side, we need to grasp the nettle for a more acceptable and permanent solution.

“I have said right from the outset I don’t believe car parks are the right place for traveller sites but we have no option.”

Cllr Neil Buttle, co-deputy leader and Green Party group leader, said: “This might be a compromise that I hope will work.”

Cllr Bob Butcher, fellow co-deputy leader, leader of the Labour Group, said: “This is really an awful option to be voting for but we think this is the least worst option therefore it is the only option.”

Cllr Sue Hobson, Conservative Group leader said: “The Progressive Alliance are breathtakingly out of touch with the people of the Derbyshire Dales. You haven’t listened to a word of what these people have said tonight. It is just not acceptable.”

Cllr David Chapman, Conservative, said: “How much dignity is being offered to the hard-working, law-abiding ratepayers and residents of the Derbyshire Dale? I think in this case dignity is a one-way street and it hasn’t been towards our residents.

“The elephant in the room is that all through the years this has been going on we have had statements from people who have been intimidated, had their life grossly interrupted, they have been frightened and that is the underlying theme through all of this.”

Cllr Sue Burfoot, Lib Dem, said: “Matlock residents have been tolerant, there have been problems, and we need to make sure that if it is agreed this becomes a temporary site that tolerance works both ways, the conduct of travellers needs to be normal behaviour.

“There have been problems with dogs barking, unauthorised encampments, it must not become a permanent site. A divided entrance to stop unauthorised entrants has got to be done.

“This is the least worst option. The ARC site should have never been on that list. I am relieved the ARC is off the list once and for all.”

Cllr Nick Whitehead said the agreed sites were to be a “holding position” and apologised to the affected communities, saying Matlock Bath had “shouldered the burden”.

He said: “This is a problem the council has made for itself through lack of decision making.

“There is the impact on the Travelers themselves, human beings, fellow Derbyshire Dales residents, abandoned in the busiest car park in the whole of the Derbyshire Dales. We should all be ashamed of that, absolutely ashamed, so we need to do something about it.”

Victor Launert, a Matlock Bath resident, had told the meeting that a “blindfolded game of pin the tail on the donkey would probably come up with more accurate results” for potential sites. He said: “You can silence me after three minutes (limited public speaking time during a meeting) but you can inflict noise on us for years

“Residents have no faith in councillors reaching the right decision tonight.”

Cllr Kevin Rowney of Rowsley Parish Council said 306 people in a village with 220 homes had signed a petition opposing Old Station Close’s temporary adoption, with the headteacher of the neighbouring Rowsley Primary School also said to have concerns for pupil welfare.

Cllr Peter Baranek, chairman of Matlock Bath Parish Council, said 716 people had signed a petition opposing the adoption of a site in the village.

He claimed 618 coaches have not visited the site because of the coach park’s occupation and that businesses have missed out on an estimated £1.1 million in proceeds and the council £67,714 in car park fees.

Cllr Baranek said: “It is now time that Derbyshire Dales District Council faces full on the consequences of their action, take responsibility for it and they must begin reparations to Matlock Bath for the damage that they have caused.”

George Ashbrook, of Ashbrook Roofing Supplies in Rowsley, said that in “challenging economic times” the occupation of the car park near their business and others could lead to job losses, and risked “discouraging visitors” and “damaging” the village’s reputation.

Richard Bean, of Natural Stone Sales Ltd in Rowsley, said: “I can’t believe we are in this position again, coming up with this ludicrous proposal to put these Travellers at Rowsley

“This location at Rowsley is the busiest location imaginable. It is an extremely busy car park filled to bursting almost on a daily basis, 50 yards from a primary school, how insane can it get?”

Richard Walsh, from Homesford near Cromford, said the search for sites had been: “Closed, exclusive and had the transparency of a brick on this issue, another broken promise from the leader.

“The time for temporary tolerated sites is over, people have had enough.

“The time for kicking the can and the Travellers down the road is over, now is the time for a permanent site where the travellers want to be in the south of the district.”

Two representatives for the Learning Centre in Rowsley said the site would hinder their disabled users, who would have no other car park to use other than one which involved crossing the A6.

Keith Jennings said the Arc Leisure Centre car park site needed to be removed from contention to “avoid a protest of epic proportions”.

Jonathan Shaw, also opposing the Arc site, said: “This is not about opposing accommodation for Traveller families, it is about ensuring a location that is safe, practical and respectful for everyone.

“Placing a site on a former rubbish tip with inadequate facilities in an area prone to anti-social behaviour, surrounded by people’s homes, a playing field, a leisure centre and a walking route for primary and secondary school children risks causing harm to both the travellers and the local community.”

The Arc site, said to be contaminated with lead, has led to sheep and goats dying from lead poisoning, claimed Cllr Peter Slack.