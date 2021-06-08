How Chesterfield council plans to spend £432,000 of Government cash on tackling anti-social behaviour

The authority has been awarded the cash by the Home Office and says it plans to spend the money on boosting CCTV, street lighting and making women and girls feel safer in our communities.

Police and local authorities across the East Midlands region have been given a total of £2,404,801 to support key projects in neighbourhoods blighted by crimes like burglary, vehicle theft and robbery after bidding for the funds.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chesterfield Borough Council has been awarded cash to tackle anti-social behaviour

Councillor Jill Mannion-Brunt, Chesterfield Borough Council’s cabinet member for health and wellbeing, said: “I’m pleased that we were successful in this bid, which will bolster our ongoing work to improve and enhance our communities, and quality of life for local people.

“It will fund a number of measures that will help make local people feel even safer in our neighbourhoods and town centre, including improved CCTV cameras, enhanced street lighting, secure bicycle storage and several other projects which will be delivered alongside partners.”

The successful bid has also been welcomed by Derbyshire’s police and crime commissioner Angelique Foster

“This funding will make a tangible difference to community safety,” she said.

"As a partnership we are all working hard to make Chesterfield a safer place to live and work and by focussing on specific issues we will drive down crime in a targeted way.

"I’m particularly pleased to see that street lighting will be boosted which will both deter crime and increase the feelings of safety, especially for women and girls, as will the enhanced CCTV.”

The Government says the money, from the Safer Streets Fund, will go towards measures proven to cut crime.

Announcing the funding, home secretary Priti Patel said: “I will not stand by while criminals inflict fear and misery on our communities, which is why I launched the Safer Streets Fund to improve security in areas blighted by crimes like burglary, robbery and theft.

“But it’s more than just environmental change – we need to prevent people from committing these offences in the first place as we build back safer," she added.