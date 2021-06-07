Peak District mountain one of the most 'Instagrammable' spots in the UK

The highest mountain in the Peak District is a wonderland for walkers and a paradise for photographers.

Researchers explored 120 of the country’s peaks to assess those which were the most Instagrammable, the most loved and, overall, the top ten best in the United Kingdom.

Kinder Scout was voted sixth overall in the list of the best mountains, ninth in the most loved peak and eighth in the most Instagrammable peak categories.

Great Gable in the Lake District topped both best and most loved peak while Snowdon headed the most Instagrammable list.

The results were based on excellent/good TripAdvisor reviews, the percentage of family-friendly reviews, those which most featured words such as ‘love’ and ‘favourite’, and the number of Instagram hashtags for the location.

Welsh cottage Sugar & Loaf carried out the research.

1. Top view regianedealmeida writes: "My first hiking at Peak District. 13.7km of stunning views and lots of challenges." Photo: regianedealmeida Buy photo

2. Long shadow literaturemaven's Instagram photo caption simply says: "In the moment". Photo: literaturemaven Buy photo

3. High jump! fiona.glow.getter posts this photo, saying: "Here’s an action shot of me today at the highest point in the Peak District after hiking up with some friends from work" Photo: fiona.glow.getter Buy photo

4. Climbing blind Blind paraclimber jessedufton: "Had a great day at Kinder North, if you haven't been, go! There's some quality routes there that just need a bit more traffic." Jesse, who was selected to the GB Paraclimbing team in 2018, uses a headset to be talked up the route by his sight guide Molly, who is his wife. Photo: jessedufton Buy photo