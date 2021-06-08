Fundraising appeal launched so Chesterfield dad with terminal cancer can make memories with his children

Matt Evans, 47, who lives off Piccadilly Road, has sadly been given just months to live.

Now, a group of very close friends who have known Matt since he was four-years-old has set up an online GoFundMe page to raise as much money as possible to allow him to create some lasting memories with his children. Visit https://bit.ly/3cqFkgu to donate.

Matt Evans with his children Cerys, 16, and Callum, 20.

Nearly £8,000 has already been raised.

Nikki Rogers, who started the page, said: “Matt is the most determined and positive guy I have ever known and I wanted to ensure for whatever time he has left that he has lots to look forward to with his children without having any money worries.

“He is so well-known and loved in the whole community.”

Matt was first diagnosed with stage three tongue and soft palate cancer in 2006 and was given a 20 per cent chance of survival.

Matt with three school friends including Nikki Rogers in the pink dress.

Determined to fight the disease, Matt endured surgery to remove his tongue which was replaced with muscle from his stomach, had his neck cut from ear to ear to remove affected lymph nodes and battled four rounds of gruelling chemo and a staggering 36 rounds of radiotherapy.

He fought hard for a long time and was eventually given the all clear to everyone’s amazement and delight.

Tragically, Matt has now been told that the cancer has returned.

He has been given a diagnosis of stage four mouth and throat cancer, which in its advanced stages and is inoperable.

In this school picture, Matt is the boy with bright ginger hair, second left.

Nikki added: “Without treatment, Matt has been given just months to live but he plans to fight this just as hard as he did before to give him as long as possible to spend with his children.

“As Matt has already received the maximum amount of radiotherapy that the human body can endure in a lifetime, his only option is more chemotherapy.

“Matt’s first chemotherapy treatment is booked for June 8.”

Matt credits his strength and determination to family and friends.