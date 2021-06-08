Youth found with knuckle duster and cocaine after Chesterfield police chase

Jordan Piper, 23, was pulled over with the driver of a Seat Ibiza at about 4am on February 5 - just nine days after being handed a suspended jail term for dangerous driving.

Prosecutor Fatima Laher told Chesterfield Magistrates Court Piper later told police he “always” carried the offensive weapon in his pocket.

However his solicitor David Gittins said “somewhat naive” Piper was “unaware of the seriousness of court proceedings”.

Mr Gittins said Piper’s knuckle duster was “a present” attached to a set of keys which he had “shoved into his pocket and left” after arguing with his partner.

The solicitor described how previously Piper had struggled with “attempts to take his own life” and “peer pressure”.

He said: “When asked if he would carry a knife he said ‘no’”.

District Judge Andrew Davison told Piper he deserved to “go to custody today”, having had a suspended sentence imposed just nine days before the knuckle duster was found.

He said: “You were also taking cocaine in a car at 4am - it’s a good job you weren’t driving.

“You admitted possession of a knuckle duster - they’re created only to cause injury to other people.”

However Judge Davison said activating Piper’s suspended sentence would cause “considerably more negative outcomes”.

Piper, of North Street, Clay Cross, was handed a 16-week jail term suspended for 12 months with 12 rehabilitation activity sessions.

He was also given a 12-week curfew and fined £200.