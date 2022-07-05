Controversy over plans to build homes on the green fields site to the west of Northmoor View, Brimington has been raging for several years.

Initial plans for 300 homes were thrown out by Chesterfield Borough Council in 2017, and a year later, the authority’s planning committee also rejected the current scaled down bid for 150 properties.

But after an appeal in 2019, the planning inspectorate granted planning permission. This came despite fierce opposition from residents, who were concerned about the environmental impact of any development.

A picture from the developers showing how the finished homes will look.

Vistry Group have previously declined to comment – but has now issued a statement detailing some of the benefits they intend to bring. A Vistry Group spokesperson said: “We have now started work on our Brimington Heights development where we are building 150 much-needed new homes for the area – 30 per cent of which will be affordable homes. We have been liaising closely with a number of stakeholders throughout and work is now progressing well on the site.

“Vistry has put a number of measures in place to keep disruption to a minimum and there is also a Section 106 agreement in place which will see Vistry making contributions to several local organisations and towards the affordable housing element of the development.

“We will be contributing £57,060 to NHS North Derbyshire Clinical Commissioning Group and £50,000 towards a public art project. Discussions are currently taking place with the local authorities and a local charity in relation to the public art contribution.”

Vistry also said that they were working to improve wildlife habitats around the site, as well as taking action to reduce the risk of flooding locally.

Cllr Tricia Gilby has previously expressed concerns surrounding the development.

“We are also introducing a number of ecological enhancements on the site such as hedgehog highways, bat and bird boxes, and log piles which will provide an ideal habitat for local wildlife.

“Planting of a native hedgerow along the northern boundary of the site will provide a landscaping buffer as well as a feeding corridor for wildlife.

“The site will also make use of sustainable urban drainage systems which will reduce the need for further engineering works. The natural drainage system will also help to reduce surface water flooding and improve water quality in the area.”

Tricia Gilby, leader of Chesterfield Borough Council and Brimington South councillor, supported residents as they fought to block the development. She has also urged Vistry to engage with residents in the past – and said she was pleased to see that they were planning to contribute to the community.

150 homes are currently being built on the greenfield site.

“Life for residents close to the development has been extremely difficult and frustrations have run high because they felt they were being ignored,” she added.

“Chesterfield Borough Council's planning and environmental health officers have been liaising with the company to ensure they put measures in place to minimise the problems, particularly with dust. The company must also stick to the working times set out in the planning consent.

”I have been saying for some time that the developers should engage more with the local community. Therefore, I am delighted to hear that Vistry have started conversations with the Council about the ‘% for Art’ feature.