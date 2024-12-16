Developers issue update on Chesterfield’s Tapton House – two years after council approved sale of historic property

The firm responsible for the development of Chesterfield’s Tapton House has issued a statement on the future of the property – coming two years after Chesterfield Borough Council’s cabinet first voted to approve the sale.

It has now been two years since Stone Castle Enterprise Ltd’s (SCE) bid for Tapton House, on a 999-year ground lease, was approved by Chesterfield Borough Council (CBC).

The proposals put forward by the developers will see the main house converted into residential accommodation – which includes 15 apartments, three townhouses and two bungalows built in place of the annex buildings.

Since CBC voted to accept SCE’s offer in December 2022, there has been little movement at Tapton House. The Chesterfield and District Civic Society has recently expressed concerns about the building’s condition, along with the fact that CBC has yet to transfer the responsibility of Tapton House to SCE after 24 months.

Tapton House is a Grade II* listed building, which was once the residence of railway pioneer George Stephenson.

SCE have issued a statement after being approached by the Derbyshire Times, reassuring residents that extensive work has already been undertaken as part of their proposals for Tapton House – adding that they hoped to move forward with the planning process in the coming months.

A spokesperson for SCE said: “Since we made our offer, we have been working with key stakeholders in the project, including the local authority, planning department and Heritage England – alongside our contractors and funders – to ensure the project is robust and deliverable.

“We have also invested substantial time, alongside the vendor, ensuring a detailed and all-encompassing legal suite is in place – given the importance of the future and evolution of this local asset.

“The community should be assured that the steps which have been taken have been considered and scrutinised. We don’t anticipate works to commence at any time in the near future. We do, however, anticipate exchange and planning to be moved forward in the coming months.”

Tapton House, a grade II* listed building, was constructed in the late 1700s by the Wilkinson family – who helped fund the construction of the Chesterfield canal.

Rail pioneer George Stephenson lived there for a time in the 1800s, before it was purchased by Charles Paxton Markham, director of Staveley Coal and Iron Company, in 1871.

The former Tapton House Secondary School occupied the site until 1991. Chesterfield College then took over the building as a base for its higher education provision, before returning Tapton House to the council in 2018.

CBC were also approached by the Derbyshire Times, but declined our request for comment.