Police discover body believed to be that of missing man near Derbyshire town
Officers have uncovered a body near a Derbyshire town – believed to have belonged to a man who was reported missing last week.
On Saturday, December 14, Derbyshire Police discovered a body in water near Trent Lock – outside the town of Long Eaton.
A force spokesperson said: “We believe the body is that of Michael, who was reported missing in the area yesterday.
“Specialist officers are supporting Michael's family at this distressing time.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.