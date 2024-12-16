Police discover body believed to be that of missing man near Derbyshire town

Officers have uncovered a body near a Derbyshire town – believed to have belonged to a man who was reported missing last week.

On Saturday, December 14, Derbyshire Police discovered a body in water near Trent Lock – outside the town of Long Eaton.

A force spokesperson said: “We believe the body is that of Michael, who was reported missing in the area yesterday.

“Specialist officers are supporting Michael's family at this distressing time.”