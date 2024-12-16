Police discover body believed to be that of missing man near Derbyshire town

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 16th Dec 2024, 09:50 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Officers have uncovered a body near a Derbyshire town – believed to have belonged to a man who was reported missing last week.

On Saturday, December 14, Derbyshire Police discovered a body in water near Trent Lock – outside the town of Long Eaton.

A force spokesperson said: “We believe the body is that of Michael, who was reported missing in the area yesterday.

READ THIS: BBC Investigation reveals family friend is suspect in unsolved Derbyshire murder

“Specialist officers are supporting Michael's family at this distressing time.”

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice